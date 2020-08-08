Aladdin, Little Mermaid songwriter Howard Ashman doc now available on Disney+

Howard Ashman and Paige O’Hara at Beauty and the Beast session. Credit: Disney



Howard Ashman brought the words to life to many of Disney’s classic films including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. He also brought composer Alan Menken and Jodi Benson (voice of Ariel) to the Disney family, who are now treasured Disney Legends. A new documentary, Howard, has been released on Disney+, and it’s written and directed by Don Hahn. He may know a thing or two about Ashman since he worked with him as the producer of Beauty and the Beast.

Howard premiered on Disney+ on Friday, August 7, and it tells the untold story of Howard Ashman, who was known as the creator of the 1982 Little Shops of Horrors musical, which made its way to Broadway in 2003. The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage, personal footage, photographs, and interviews with Howard’s friends and family. Audiences will learn about his focus on creativity and his collaboration with Menken for popular Disney songs. His past will be revealed including his life as a kid in Baltimore, his growth in New York as an artist, and his passing due to AIDS.