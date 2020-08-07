DC FanDome: Cast from The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam plus hundreds of talent revealed

DC Fandome is going to be the biggest virtual fan experience ever for DC with sneak peeks and announcements for its upcoming films, shows, video games and comics. The 24-hour global event will be held on August 22nd, and the best thing of all is that fans will get to attend for free. Plus, there won’t be any lines or badges. Today marks more exciting news as the event draws nearer. Over 300 talent names have been revealed, and it’s filled with cast members, creators, crew members, special guests and global hosts.

Judging from the list below, Warner Bros. is bringing out the big guns for The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam!, Aquaman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Batman will have director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson; Wonder Woman 1984 will feature director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Kristen Wigg, Connie Nielson, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine; and Dwayne Johnson will promote Black Adam.

The Suicide Squad will most likely feature James Gunn, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

Here’s the list of confirmed guests to appear on DC Fandome in alphabetical order:

Abigail Shapiro

Adam Wylie

Adam Brody

Adam Lagattuta

Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol)

Alan Ritchson (Titans)

Alex Sanchez

Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage)

Alice Braga

Aline Bonetto

Allison Klein

Amanda Conner

Amara La Negra

Amy Smart

Amy Louise Pemberton

Andrew Petrotta

Andy Siegel

Andy Milder

Andy Muschietti

Anjelika Washington

Anna Diop

Anna Lynch-Robinson

Anthony Carrigan

Anthony Rapp

April Bowlby

Armen Kevorkian

Asher Angel

Barbara Muschietti

Ben Aldridge

Beth Mickle

Bill Brzeksi

Brandon McKnight

Brandon Vietti

Brec Bassinger

Brenton Thwaites

Brett Dalton

Brian Michael Bendis

Briony Scarlett

Bronte Lavine

Bruno Heller (Gotham)

Butch Lukic

Caity Lotz (Legends of Tomorrow)

Cameron Gellman

Camrus Johnson

Candice Patton (The Flash)

Cari Thomas

Carlos Valdes (The Flash)

Caroline Dries

Caterina Scorsone

CCH Pounder

Cecil Castellucci

Chantal Thuy

China Anne McClain

Chris Dingess

Chris Daughtry

Chris Palmer

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984)

Chris Jai Alex

Christiaan Bettridge

Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey)

Christine Adams

Christopher Priest

Clancy Brown (Superman: The Animated Series)

Clay Enos

Colleen Atwood

Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman 1984)

Conor Leslie

Constance Zimmer

Cress Williams

Crispin Freeman

Curran Walters

D-Nice

Damaris Lewis

Damon Lindelof (Watchmen)

Dan Jurgens

Danica McKellar

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad)

Danielle Nicolet

Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Danny Le Boyer

Danny Cannon

Darren Criss

David Harewood

David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad)

David F. Sandberg (Shazam!)

Dayna Grant

Dean Lorey

Dean Norris

Dean Hale

Denise Boutte

Diane Guerrero

Diedrich Bader

Dirk Maggs

Dou Hong

Dustin Nguyen (Warrior)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam)

Ed Boon (Mortal Kombat, Injustice)

Elizabeth Tulloch

Emanuela Lupacchino

Emma Paetz

Eric McCormack

Eric Wallace

Erich Bergen

Erin Benach

Eunice Huthart

Ezra Miller (The Flash)

Faithe Herman

Fleur Marty

Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad)

Franco

G. Willow Wilson

Gabriel Picolo

Gabriela Downie

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984)

Gene Luen Yang

Geoff Johns

Giancarlo Esposito (Harley Quinn, The Mandalorian)

Gina Gershon

Giuseppe Camuncoli

Grainne Godfree

Grant Morrison

Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Greg Cipes

Greg Walker

Greg Berlanti

Greg Weisman

Griffin Puatu

Gwendolyn Osborne

Heidi Falconer

Henry Winkler (Happy Days)

Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad)

Ike Amadi

Ildy Modrovich

Isaac Goodhart

J. Scott Campbell

Jack Bannon

Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!)

Jade Johnson

Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad)

Jamal Campbell

Jamal Igle

James Wan (Aquaman)

James Tynion IV

James Remar (Black Lightning)

James Tucker

James Gunn (The Suicide Squad)

Jason Fabok

Jason Spisak

Jason Alexander (Harley Quinn, Seinfeld)

Jason Isaacs (Superman: Red Son, Harry Potter)

Javicia Leslie

Jennifer Coyle

Jennifer Spence

Jennifer Clarke

Jennifer Holland

Jenny Pacey

Jeremy Carver

Jes Macallan

Jesse Warn

Jessica Miglio

Jessie Graff

Jim Lee

Jim Krieg

Joaquin Cosio (The Suicide Squad)

Joe Henderson

Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad)

Joelle Jones

John Ridley

John DiMaggio (Batman: Death in the Family, Adventure Time)

John Glover

John Cena (The Suicide Squad)

Joivan Wade

Jonathan Ajayi

Jordan Calloway

Jorge Jimenez

Jorge Fornes

Joshua Williamson

Joshua Orpin

Josie Campbell

Juan Diego Botto (The Suicide Squad)

Justin Halpern

Kaley Cuoco

Kami Garcia

Karen Obilom

Kari Wahlgren

Karl Mostert

Katie Yu

Kayla Compton

Kelvin Yu

Keto Shimizu

Khary Randolph

Khary Payton

Kirk Scroggs

Klaus Janson

Kode (Bosslogic) Abdo

Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984)

L. L. Mckinney

Lake Bell

Larnell Stovall

Laurie Halse Anderson

Lea Delaria

Lilly Aspell

Lindy Hemming

Lynda Chapple

Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman)

Mairghread Scott

Marc Guggenheim (Arrow)

Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)

Marieke Nijkamp

Mark Strong (Shazam!)

Mark Waid

Marvin “Krondon” Jones III

Matt Ryan (Constantine)

Matt Bomer

Matt Oberg

Matt Reeves (The Batman)

Matthew Zuk

Matthew Wilson

Maya Mani

Mayling Ng (The Suicide Squad)

Meagan Tandy

Meagan Good

Michael Sheen (The Sandman)

Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad)

Mike Wassel

Mikel Janin

Minka Kelly (Titans)

Miranda Chambers

Moe Sasegbon

Monica Kubina

Nafessa Williams

Nathan Sawaya

Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad)

Neil Gaiman

Nick Zano

Nicola Scott

Nicolas Gonzalez

Nicole Kang

Nicole Maines

Nolan North (Young Justice, Uncharted)

Olivia Swann

Paloma Faith

Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, Watchmen)

Patrick Schumacker

Patrick Tatopoulos (Justice League, Independence Day)

Patrick Redding

Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984)

Paul Levitz

Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian)

Pete Michail

Pete Davidson (The Suicide Squad)

Peter Capaldi (The Suicide Squad, Doctor Who)

Phil Klemmer

Philip Chipera

Phony PPL

Rachel Skarsten

Ravi Patel

Rene Ruiz

Rian Hughes

Richard Kind

Riley Rossmo

Riley Shanahan

Rob Inch

Robert Pattinson (The Batman)

Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984)

Robyn Smith

Ron Funches (Harley Quinn)

Ryan Potter (Titans, Big Hero 6)

Sam Daly

Sarah Schechter

Sarah Kuhn

Sasha Alexander

Scott Snyder

Scott Menville

Sean Gunn (The Suicide Squad)

Sean Giambrone

Sefton Hill

Shannon Hale

Shawn Harrison

Shayan Sobhian

Simon Burnett

Stanley “Artgerm” Lau

Stephanie Lemelin

Steve Wilkie

Steve Agee (The Suicide Squad)

Storm Reid (The Suicide Squad)

Sung Jin Ahn

Tala Ashe

Tamara Becher-Wilkinson

Tamara Tunie

Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series)

Teagan Croft (Titans)

Temuera Morrison (Aquaman)

Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Deadpool 2)

Tim Daly (Superman)

Tim Sheridan

Timothy Dalton

Todd Helbing

Tom King

Tom Taylor

Tony Shalhoub

Trevor Hairsine

Troian Bellisario

Troy Baker (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us)

Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois)

Val Kilmer (Batman Forever)

Victoria Ying

Vincent Martella

Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad)

Vita Ayala

Walter Garcia

Wesley Barker

Wilson Cruz

Yancey Labat

Yolanda Ross

Yuri Lowenthal

Yvette Monreal

Zachary Levi

Zack Snyder (Justice League Snyder Cut)

Ziggy Marley

DC FanDome Host and Special Guests List:

Aisha Tyler

Aline Diniz

Andrea Delogu

Chella Man

Clara Amfo

D-Nice

Damian Molla

Dominik Porschen

Erico Borgo

Estelle

Gaby Cam

Geoff Keighley

H.E.R.

Gino Quillamor

Jayden Rodrigues

Karama Horne

LiLiCo

Nyambi Nyambi

Sam Wright

Terry LTAM

Tyrone Edwards

Venus Williams

Will Arnett

DC FanDome will be available in 9 languages including Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. It’ll be available in 13 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, USA, UK.

The 24-hour event will feature over 100 hours of programming embracing the past, present and future of DC via panels, behind the scenes access, user-generated experiences, announcements, and exclusives.

DC FanDome will begin at 10 a.m. PDT on August 22nd. To access the event, visit www.DCFanDome.com and www.DCKidsFanDome.com.

DC FanDome will feature the main Hall of Heroes, a lobby that leads to five islands filled with content. Here are the details for the Hall of Heroes and the five islands:

Hall of Heroes

The Hall of Heroes is the main lobby where fans will get a taste of things to come. There will be special programming and star-studded panels, and new content from upcoming films, series, video games, and more.



WatchVerse

This is DC FanDome’s theater district, and it’s a lively street filled with storefronts, alleys and rooftops. There are four theatres to check out including the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota. Watch hours of content along with other virtual audiences including panels, exclusive world premiere screenings and never-before-seen footage. This is where the cast and creators from DC films, series, home entertainment, video games and more will be making their appearances.



YouVerse

DC YouVerse is focused on the fans, and they will get to experience fan art, cosplay, user-generated content and more from all over the world. Fans will be highlighted, honored and rewarded in this 24-hour FanDome experience.



Insiderverse

Insiderverse will feature behind-the-scenes access on the Warner Bros. Studios lot including artisans from comic books, video games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.



FunVerse

FunVerse will allow fans to access free digital comic books, browse exclusive products and collectibles for purchasing, posing at the selfie station, explore the Batcave, and more.



KidsVerse

This is the place for kids with the Teen Titans tower, DC Super Hero Girls’ Sweet Justice Cafe, and Batcave. It’s a world filled with DC animated heroes where kids of all ages can have fun. It can be found at DCKidsFanDome.com.