DC FanDome: Cast from The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam plus hundreds of talent revealed
DC Fandome is going to be the biggest virtual fan experience ever for DC with sneak peeks and announcements for its upcoming films, shows, video games and comics. The 24-hour global event will be held on August 22nd, and the best thing of all is that fans will get to attend for free. Plus, there won’t be any lines or badges. Today marks more exciting news as the event draws nearer. Over 300 talent names have been revealed, and it’s filled with cast members, creators, crew members, special guests and global hosts.
Judging from the list below, Warner Bros. is bringing out the big guns for The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam!, Aquaman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The Batman will have director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson; Wonder Woman 1984 will feature director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Kristen Wigg, Connie Nielson, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine; and Dwayne Johnson will promote Black Adam.
The Suicide Squad will most likely feature James Gunn, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.
Here’s the list of confirmed guests to appear on DC Fandome in alphabetical order:
- Abigail Shapiro
- Adam Wylie
- Adam Brody
- Adam Lagattuta
- Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol)
- Alan Ritchson (Titans)
- Alex Sanchez
- Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage)
- Alice Braga
- Aline Bonetto
- Allison Klein
- Amanda Conner
- Amara La Negra
- Amy Smart
- Amy Louise Pemberton
- Andrew Petrotta
- Andy Siegel
- Andy Milder
- Andy Muschietti
- Anjelika Washington
- Anna Diop
- Anna Lynch-Robinson
- Anthony Carrigan
- Anthony Rapp
- April Bowlby
- Armen Kevorkian
- Asher Angel
- Barbara Muschietti
- Ben Aldridge
- Beth Mickle
- Bill Brzeksi
- Brandon McKnight
- Brandon Vietti
- Brec Bassinger
- Brenton Thwaites
- Brett Dalton
- Brian Michael Bendis
- Briony Scarlett
- Bronte Lavine
- Bruno Heller (Gotham)
- Butch Lukic
- Caity Lotz (Legends of Tomorrow)
- Cameron Gellman
- Camrus Johnson
- Candice Patton (The Flash)
- Cari Thomas
- Carlos Valdes (The Flash)
- Caroline Dries
- Caterina Scorsone
- CCH Pounder
- Cecil Castellucci
- Chantal Thuy
- China Anne McClain
- Chris Dingess
- Chris Daughtry
- Chris Palmer
- Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984)
- Chris Jai Alex
- Christiaan Bettridge
- Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey)
- Christine Adams
- Christopher Priest
- Clancy Brown (Superman: The Animated Series)
- Clay Enos
- Colleen Atwood
- Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman 1984)
- Conor Leslie
- Constance Zimmer
- Cress Williams
- Crispin Freeman
- Curran Walters
- D-Nice
- Damaris Lewis
- Damon Lindelof (Watchmen)
- Dan Jurgens
- Danica McKellar
- Daniel Dae Kim
- Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad)
- Danielle Nicolet
- Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)
- Danny Le Boyer
- Danny Cannon
- Darren Criss
- David Harewood
- David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad)
- David F. Sandberg (Shazam!)
- Dayna Grant
- Dean Lorey
- Dean Norris
- Dean Hale
- Denise Boutte
- Diane Guerrero
- Diedrich Bader
- Dirk Maggs
- Dou Hong
- Dustin Nguyen (Warrior)
- Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam)
- Ed Boon (Mortal Kombat, Injustice)
- Elizabeth Tulloch
- Emanuela Lupacchino
- Emma Paetz
- Eric McCormack
- Eric Wallace
- Erich Bergen
- Erin Benach
- Eunice Huthart
- Ezra Miller (The Flash)
- Faithe Herman
- Fleur Marty
- Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad)
- Franco
- G. Willow Wilson
- Gabriel Picolo
- Gabriela Downie
- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984)
- Gene Luen Yang
- Geoff Johns
- Giancarlo Esposito (Harley Quinn, The Mandalorian)
- Gina Gershon
- Giuseppe Camuncoli
- Grainne Godfree
- Grant Morrison
- Grant Gustin (The Flash)
- Greg Cipes
- Greg Walker
- Greg Berlanti
- Greg Weisman
- Griffin Puatu
- Gwendolyn Osborne
- Heidi Falconer
- Henry Winkler (Happy Days)
- Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad)
- Ike Amadi
- Ildy Modrovich
- Isaac Goodhart
- J. Scott Campbell
- Jack Bannon
- Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!)
- Jade Johnson
- Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad)
- Jamal Campbell
- Jamal Igle
- James Wan (Aquaman)
- James Tynion IV
- James Remar (Black Lightning)
- James Tucker
- James Gunn (The Suicide Squad)
- Jason Fabok
- Jason Spisak
- Jason Alexander (Harley Quinn, Seinfeld)
- Jason Isaacs (Superman: Red Son, Harry Potter)
- Javicia Leslie
- Jennifer Coyle
- Jennifer Spence
- Jennifer Clarke
- Jennifer Holland
- Jenny Pacey
- Jeremy Carver
- Jes Macallan
- Jesse Warn
- Jessica Miglio
- Jessie Graff
- Jim Lee
- Jim Krieg
- Joaquin Cosio (The Suicide Squad)
- Joe Henderson
- Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad)
- Joelle Jones
- John Ridley
- John DiMaggio (Batman: Death in the Family, Adventure Time)
- John Glover
- John Cena (The Suicide Squad)
- Joivan Wade
- Jonathan Ajayi
- Jordan Calloway
- Jorge Jimenez
- Jorge Fornes
- Joshua Williamson
- Joshua Orpin
- Josie Campbell
- Juan Diego Botto (The Suicide Squad)
- Justin Halpern
- Kaley Cuoco
- Kami Garcia
- Karen Obilom
- Kari Wahlgren
- Karl Mostert
- Katie Yu
- Kayla Compton
- Kelvin Yu
- Keto Shimizu
- Khary Randolph
- Khary Payton
- Kirk Scroggs
- Klaus Janson
- Kode (Bosslogic) Abdo
- Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984)
- L. L. Mckinney
- Lake Bell
- Larnell Stovall
- Laurie Halse Anderson
- Lea Delaria
- Lilly Aspell
- Lindy Hemming
- Lynda Chapple
- Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman)
- Mairghread Scott
- Marc Guggenheim (Arrow)
- Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
- Marieke Nijkamp
- Mark Strong (Shazam!)
- Mark Waid
- Marvin “Krondon” Jones III
- Matt Ryan (Constantine)
- Matt Bomer
- Matt Oberg
- Matt Reeves (The Batman)
- Matthew Zuk
- Matthew Wilson
- Maya Mani
- Mayling Ng (The Suicide Squad)
- Meagan Tandy
- Meagan Good
- Michael Sheen (The Sandman)
- Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad)
- Mike Wassel
- Mikel Janin
- Minka Kelly (Titans)
- Miranda Chambers
- Moe Sasegbon
- Monica Kubina
- Nafessa Williams
- Nathan Sawaya
- Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad)
- Neil Gaiman
- Nick Zano
- Nicola Scott
- Nicolas Gonzalez
- Nicole Kang
- Nicole Maines
- Nolan North (Young Justice, Uncharted)
- Olivia Swann
- Paloma Faith
- Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, Watchmen)
- Patrick Schumacker
- Patrick Tatopoulos (Justice League, Independence Day)
- Patrick Redding
- Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984)
- Paul Levitz
- Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian)
- Pete Michail
- Pete Davidson (The Suicide Squad)
- Peter Capaldi (The Suicide Squad, Doctor Who)
- Phil Klemmer
- Philip Chipera
- Phony PPL
- Rachel Skarsten
- Ravi Patel
- Rene Ruiz
- Rian Hughes
- Richard Kind
- Riley Rossmo
- Riley Shanahan
- Rob Inch
- Robert Pattinson (The Batman)
- Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984)
- Robyn Smith
- Ron Funches (Harley Quinn)
- Ryan Potter (Titans, Big Hero 6)
- Sam Daly
- Sarah Schechter
- Sarah Kuhn
- Sasha Alexander
- Scott Snyder
- Scott Menville
- Sean Gunn (The Suicide Squad)
- Sean Giambrone
- Sefton Hill
- Shannon Hale
- Shawn Harrison
- Shayan Sobhian
- Simon Burnett
- Stanley “Artgerm” Lau
- Stephanie Lemelin
- Steve Wilkie
- Steve Agee (The Suicide Squad)
- Storm Reid (The Suicide Squad)
- Sung Jin Ahn
- Tala Ashe
- Tamara Becher-Wilkinson
- Tamara Tunie
- Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series)
- Teagan Croft (Titans)
- Temuera Morrison (Aquaman)
- Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Deadpool 2)
- Tim Daly (Superman)
- Tim Sheridan
- Timothy Dalton
- Todd Helbing
- Tom King
- Tom Taylor
- Tony Shalhoub
- Trevor Hairsine
- Troian Bellisario
- Troy Baker (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us)
- Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois)
- Val Kilmer (Batman Forever)
- Victoria Ying
- Vincent Martella
- Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad)
- Vita Ayala
- Walter Garcia
- Wesley Barker
- Wilson Cruz
- Yancey Labat
- Yolanda Ross
- Yuri Lowenthal
- Yvette Monreal
- Zachary Levi
- Zack Snyder (Justice League Snyder Cut)
- Ziggy Marley
DC FanDome Host and Special Guests List:
- Aisha Tyler
- Aline Diniz
- Andrea Delogu
- Chella Man
- Clara Amfo
- D-Nice
- Damian Molla
- Dominik Porschen
- Erico Borgo
- Estelle
- Gaby Cam
- Geoff Keighley
- H.E.R.
- Gino Quillamor
- Jayden Rodrigues
- Karama Horne
- LiLiCo
- Nyambi Nyambi
- Sam Wright
- Terry LTAM
- Tyrone Edwards
- Venus Williams
- Will Arnett
DC FanDome will be available in 9 languages including Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. It’ll be available in 13 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, USA, UK.
The 24-hour event will feature over 100 hours of programming embracing the past, present and future of DC via panels, behind the scenes access, user-generated experiences, announcements, and exclusives.
DC FanDome will begin at 10 a.m. PDT on August 22nd. To access the event, visit www.DCFanDome.com and www.DCKidsFanDome.com.
DC FanDome will feature the main Hall of Heroes, a lobby that leads to five islands filled with content. Here are the details for the Hall of Heroes and the five islands:
Hall of Heroes
The Hall of Heroes is the main lobby where fans will get a taste of things to come. There will be special programming and star-studded panels, and new content from upcoming films, series, video games, and more.
WatchVerse
This is DC FanDome’s theater district, and it’s a lively street filled with storefronts, alleys and rooftops. There are four theatres to check out including the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota. Watch hours of content along with other virtual audiences including panels, exclusive world premiere screenings and never-before-seen footage. This is where the cast and creators from DC films, series, home entertainment, video games and more will be making their appearances.
YouVerse
DC YouVerse is focused on the fans, and they will get to experience fan art, cosplay, user-generated content and more from all over the world. Fans will be highlighted, honored and rewarded in this 24-hour FanDome experience.
Insiderverse
Insiderverse will feature behind-the-scenes access on the Warner Bros. Studios lot including artisans from comic books, video games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.
FunVerse
FunVerse will allow fans to access free digital comic books, browse exclusive products and collectibles for purchasing, posing at the selfie station, explore the Batcave, and more.
KidsVerse
This is the place for kids with the Teen Titans tower, DC Super Hero Girls’ Sweet Justice Cafe, and Batcave. It’s a world filled with DC animated heroes where kids of all ages can have fun. It can be found at DCKidsFanDome.com.