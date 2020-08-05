Walmart will be setting up drive-in theaters on its parking lots

Drive-in theaters have been soaring in popularity this year due to the current pandemic, and it gave moviegoers a chance to revisit classic films as well as some new ones. Amazon Studios offered free passes to drive-in theaters nationwide with films including Hook, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Black Panther. Not to be left out, Walmart will be joining in as well with its own drive-in theaters across many of its stores nationwide.

Walmart will be transforming its parking lots into drive-in theaters beginning on August 14, 2020. Additionally, dates, locations and films have been announced along with special appearances from filmmakers and guests at select showings. 160 Walmart stores across the nation will be hosting Walmart Drive-in, and they have teamed up with the Tribeca Film Festival.

The Walmart Drive-in will be free for Walmart customers, and it will run from August 14 through October 21 with 320 showings of popular films.

Here’s the list of revealed films that will be shown at Walmart Drive-in:

Friday Night Lights

The Karate Kid

Space Jam

Black Panther

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The Lego Batman Movie

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Spy Kids

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies

Wonder Woman

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Ghostbusters

Men in Black: International

Back to The Future

Beetlejuice

The Goonies

The Wizard of Oz

Dolphin Tale

Selena

Cars

The Iron Giant

The Lego Movie

Madagascar

Drew Barrymore will be the virtual host for all the events, and she will be making a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Revealed special guests include Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz.

To find out more information on specific dates, store locations and films, check out www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

