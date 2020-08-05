DC FanDome teaser trailer pays tribute to Christopher Reeve’s Superman

DC FanDome will be the biggest virtual event ever for the world of DC when it premieres for one day only later this month. Today, the teaser trailer has been released, giving us a taste of the different domes and the ever-iconic theme music to Christopher Reeve’s Superman film.

DC FanDome is a free, 24-hour, immersive fan experience that will feature announcements and sneak peeks from upcoming films, shows and games. Fans will get to learn more about Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, Matt Reeve’s The Batman, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and many more.

In the teaser trailer, it gave fans something to look forward to including The Flash, the Harley Quinn series, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Superman’s theme song from the 1978 classic film can be heard. There is also a shot of Killer Croc, and it looks like it’s from a Batman: Arkham game.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows making appearances to DC FanDome:

Aquaman

The Batman

Batwoman

Black Adam

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

SHAZAM!

The SnyderCut

The Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Young Justice: Outsiders

Wonder Woman 1984

DC Fandome will be available for only a day on August 22, 2020. You can check out the festivities on DCFandome.com.

