DC FanDome teaser trailer pays tribute to Christopher Reeve’s Superman
DC FanDome will be the biggest virtual event ever for the world of DC when it premieres for one day only later this month. Today, the teaser trailer has been released, giving us a taste of the different domes and the ever-iconic theme music to Christopher Reeve’s Superman film.
DC FanDome is a free, 24-hour, immersive fan experience that will feature announcements and sneak peeks from upcoming films, shows and games. Fans will get to learn more about Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, Matt Reeve’s The Batman, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and many more.
In the teaser trailer, it gave fans something to look forward to including The Flash, the Harley Quinn series, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Superman’s theme song from the 1978 classic film can be heard. There is also a shot of Killer Croc, and it looks like it’s from a Batman: Arkham game.
Here’s the full list of movies and shows making appearances to DC FanDome:
- Aquaman
- The Batman
- Batwoman
- Black Adam
- Black Lightning
- DC Super Hero Girls
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- DC’s Stargirl
- Doom Patrol
- The Flash
- Harley Quinn
- Lucifer
- Pennyworth
- SHAZAM!
- The SnyderCut
- The Suicide Squad
- Supergirl
- Superman & Lois
- Teen Titans GO!
- Titans
- Watchmen
- Young Justice: Outsiders
- Wonder Woman 1984
DC Fandome will be available for only a day on August 22, 2020. You can check out the festivities on DCFandome.com.