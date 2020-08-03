Optimus Prime and Transformers skins coming to World of Warships

It’s been a great time for Transformers fans with the recent release of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege on Netflix on July 30th. The party doesn’t end there. Today, Wargaming has announced its Transformers partnership for its naval combat game, World of Warships.

Wargaming and Hasbro have combined together to bring the Autobots including Optimus Prime and Decepticons in September. If you have World of Warships on PC and/or World of Warships: Legends, you’ll have the chance to have themed ship skins and commanders inspired by the Autobots and Decepticons for a limited time.

Check out the World of Warships Transformers trailer below.

Who will be joining Optimus Prime to World of Warships? Fellow Autobot Bumblebee will help fight for the rights of all sentient beings. The opposing side, the Decepticons, will have Megatron and Rumble. They will have ship skins and commanders with notable phrases and voiceovers.

Optimus Prime

Bumblebee

Megatron

Rumble

“Generations were raised with the Transformers franchise. Starting from the 1980’s animated series all the way to the latest movies, we instantly fell in love with the robot characters that captivated our imagination. Having the chance to feature them in World of Warships was a dream come true for many of us” said Philip Molodkovets, World of Warships’ Executive Producer. “Our love for big, epic metal warriors is mutual! Therefore we paid special attention to bring Transformers characters to life in details and true scale, side by side with legendary warships.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the Transformers brand to life in World of Warships through this unique collaboration” said Mark Blecher, SVP Corporate Strategy and Business Affairs at Hasbro. “Combining the might of warships and Transformers adds a whole new dimension to combat for fans of both franchises”.

In addition to skins and commanders, there are also Transformers containers, in-game tasks, combat missions, expendable camouflages, commemorative flags and patches, and more.