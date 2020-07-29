Viotek GFV24C monitor offers vivid colors, smooth gameplay for budget gamers (Review)

It’s a good time to be a gamer right now, and there are many options when it comes to PC gaming. There are those who go all out for high-end parts, but you can still get decent gaming with entry-level parts and monitors. Enter the Viotek GFV24C, a budget 23.6″ 1080 144hz gaming monitor featuring low blue light option, 3000 to 1 contrast ratio, and FreeSync (G-Sync compatible). We tested out the budget-friendly monitor, and this is what we found.

Design

The Viotek GFV24C features a similar design compared to its other Viotek models. There’s the thin matte black design with a small bezel at the sides and top, a thicker bezel at the bottom, and the Viotek logo at the center. The actual content on the monitor is made smaller due to another thin, black border inside the panel, so the thin bezel feels kind of pointless. With that said, the actual screen measures 23.4″ diagonally excluding the bezel and thin border from the panel.

The stand uses a circular base, which isn’t really sleek compared to the rest of the monitor. It can be tilted slightly up or down at an angle. You can also swivel it slightly from the left to right, but not by much. Personally, I like the base since it is more compact and allows you to place the monitor in a corner. Due to the construction of the circular stand, it is prone to shaking. If you’re playing an intense game like a first-person shooter with your mouse, the wobbling is noticeable if you pay attention to it.

If you don’t like the circular look, you can put it up via the 75×75 VESA mounts. As for those afraid of leaving fingerprints, smudges and dust, the thin bezel and the rear panel are matte blacks. Maintaining cleanliness won’t be an issue.

The settings for the Viotek GFV24C is located at the bottom near the front and features a limited menu. In it, you have options for the color temperature, brightness, contrast, low blue light option, FreeSync, input select, and OSD setting. The bottom location is a bit of an annoyance, but it’s something that you can memorize once you’ve been playing with the monitor for some time. Personally, we think it’s better at the bottom since it doesn’t obstruct the sleek look on the front.

The monitor includes a DisplayPort 1.2 port and two HDMI 1.4 ports. There’s also one for speakers and headphones via the 3.5 mm jack. It’s a budget monitor, so don’t expect more ports for other devices. There are no built-in speakers, and generally, monitor speakers aren’t really recommended anyway. And like any other TV or monitor, you’ll be better off with actual gaming headphones or connecting a home theater audio system.

Picture Quality

With a VA panel, that means you’ll get better viewing angles, contrast, and colors. The downside is that the pixel response time won’t be as fast compared to TN panels.

Even though this is a budget monitor, I wanted to test this against my VIZIO P-Series Quantum 4K HDR TV to see if the colors are still as impressive in a real-world setting. After comparing the two, the Viotek GFV24C colors are pretty vivid and vibrant, despite having no HDR. Movies and shows look great on the monitor as well. It features 3000: 1 contrast ratio, and the contrast do look breathtaking.

The video settings are basic and include brightness, contrast, eco, DCR, color temperature, etc. I did wish it had a gamma setting, so you’ll have to mess with the settings in Windows 10 if you have that option.

The monitor’s maximum refresh rate is 144, and you also have the choice of switching to 120hz, 119hz, 60hz, and 5 other lower settings. Games look smooth, especially face-paced games. I haven’t tried this with Gsync, but it’s advertised as G-Sync-Compatible.

We tested Viotek GFV24C using UFO Test, and it succumbed to ghosting and black smearing. We also tested this on a dark game, Dead by Daylight, and the black smearing was noticeable when moving the camera from the dark areas to lighter areas.

I’m in front of the computer a lot, so the anti-glare treated screen and the Low-Blue Light are great options. Titled as Low Blue Ray in the monitor’s settings, there are 5 different choices (0, 25, 50, 75, 100). With anti-glare, it greatly reduces the reflective surface, so those with RGB keyboards and bright lights won’t be distracted. It won’t completely remove lights from the RGB keyboards and mice seen in the reflection, but we would guess it’s been reduced to at the visibility of 10%. Even with these features, staring at the screen for long hours is not recommended.

The Viotek GFV24C monitor also comes with its own OSD crosshairs for FPS and RTS games. This is a handy little feature that has the crosshairs on the screen, allowing you to align the camera to the enemy player and preparing yourself to aim down the sight.

Final Reaction

For a budget gaming monitor, Viotek GFV24C is a sleek and thin monitor that does a good job of delivering vivid colors and smooth gameplay. Video games look amazing with the framerate going up to 144 frames per second, and films and YouTube look vibrant, crisp, and breathtaking.

There are issues including ghosting and black smearing, and these are especially noticeable in games when the camera spins from a dark area to a lighter area. For the most part, you likely won’t notice it if you’re in an intense match. In the end, if you’re looking for a cheap gaming monitor with 144hz and beautiful colors, you really can’t go wrong with the Viotek GFV24C monitor.

Score: 4/5 Atoms

Specs

Full HD (1920x1080p monitor resolution)

Low-Bezel flat VA Panel

3000:1 contrast ratio

1M:1 DCR

144 Hz

16.7 million colors

1ms GTG automatic overdrive

AMC FreeSync (G-Sync compatible)

GamePlus crosshairs (FPS/RTS optimizations)

Headphone jack

2 HDMI inputs

1 DisplayPort input

VESA mount compatible

Zero-Tolerance Dead Pixel Policy

3-year Limited Warranty

A unit was provided by Viotek for review purposes.