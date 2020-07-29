Anime classic Ghost in the Shell coming to 4K Blu-ray in September

Ghost in the Shell is a classic cyberpunk anime that inspired filmmakers including The Wachowskis for The Matrix and James Cameron. It’s based on the manga of the same name by writer and illustrator Shirow Masamune, which has spawned a live-action movie starring Scarlett Johansson, anime series, video games, and an anime sequel. 2020 marks the anime’s 25th anniversary, and fans will soon get to own Ghost in the Shell in the highest resolution available with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes the regular Blu-ray and Digital 4K Ultra HD.

Courtesy of Lionsgate, Ghost in the Shell 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will be available on September 8, 2020. The Digital 4K Ultra HD will also be available at that time. Experience the film all over again with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Additionally, an exclusive steelbook from Best Buy will be available from artist Orlando Arocena.

The 4K edition will also include commemorative artwork from illustrator Martin Ansin and new bonus material.

Check out the features below:

Full-length audio commentary of Ghost in the Shell with Mary Claypool (Animation Writer and English Language Scriptwriter), Eric Calderon (Animation Producer and Writer), Richard Epcar (Voice of “Batou”), and Charles Solomon (Animation Historian and Critic)

“Accessing Section 9: 25 Years into the Future” Featurette

“Landscapes & Dreamscapes: The Art and Architecture of Ghost in the Shell” Featurette

Archival Blu-ray Special Features (Production Report & Digital Works Featurettes, Theatrical Trailer)

Synopsis – 2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of inﬁltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity.

The film is directed by Mamoru Oshii and features voice actors Atsuko Tanaka (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex”, “Ghost in the Shell 2.0”), Akio Ôtsuka (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, Paprika, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots), and Kôichi Yamadera (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Ninja Scroll).

The Ghost in the Shell 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will be available on September 8, 2020, retailing for $22.99.