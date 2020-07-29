Dead by Daylight’s Tome IV Conviction now available featuring The Wraith and The Hag

Yesterday, Behaviour Interactive revealed a new Archive called Conviction for Dead by Daylight, the 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer horror game. Today, it has announced the launch of the new Tome, which features unlockable memories for Meg Thomas, The Wraith, The Hag, and Ace Visconti.

In addition to the new memories, the launch of the Archive’s Conviction also has new story-related costumes and charms for each of the above characters. There will be a sale from July 29th to August 5th for Ace Visconti and The Hag in honor of this Tome.

The Archives is a collection of content that sheds more light on the world of Dead by Daylight. These include secrets of The Entity and The Observer via a new Tome and a Rift per Mid-Chapter, and they are accessed by completing Master Challenges to progress further into the Tome and its respective Rift. Each Tome is separated into different Levels, and each has a new layout for Observer’s Auris Web that includes Challenges, Lore Entries, Bloodpoints, and Rift Fragments.

Two reward tracks are available to players in the Rift. The Treacherous Waters Collection outfits for the Doctor and David King are included in the Free track. The Premium track includes unique outfits for featured characters and an exclusive Greek Legends Collection outfit, a new in-game store addition.

The base Dead by Daylight game will be on sale for all the platforms after the release of this Tome.

Dead by Daylight’s Tome 4 of the Archives will be available automatically.

CONVICTION Rift trailer:

Greek Legends Collection trailer: