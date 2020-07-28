Disney’s Once Upon a Time virtual experience with the cast starts July 30

Once Upon a Time premiered on ABC in 2011, and it had captured the imagination of fans until its series finale in 2018. The long-running series is still cherished by many, and starting on Wednesday, July 29th, Oncers will get the chance to spend some time virtually with the cast including Lana Parrilla (Evil Queen), Rebecca Mader (Zelena), Sean Maguire (Robin Hood), Jared Gilmore (Henry Mills/Prince Henry) and more.

A Fairy-Tale Week: A Virtual Celebration of Once Upon A Time starts from July 29 to August 5, and it will be filled with Q&A panels, meet and greets, one-on-one chats and more. This is an opportunity to chat with your favorite cast members in an intimate and virtual setting including a 3-minute live chat with a celebrity, purchasing specially recorded messages, and purchasing autographs.

More information can be found here. For autographs, it will take 4-6 weeks for delivery, and these must be purchased by August 5th.

Here’s the full cast list participating A Fairy-Tale Week: A Virtual Celebration of Once Upon A Time:

Lana Parrilla (“Evil Queen/Regina Mills/Roni”)

Rebecca Mader (“Zelena/Kelly West”)

Sean Maguire (“Robin Hood”)

Christie Laing (“Marian”)

Jared Gilmore (“Henry Mills/Prince Henry”)

Karen David (“Princess Jasmine”)

Oden Fehr (“Jafar”)

Lee Arenberg (“Leroy/Grumpy”)

Beverley Elliott (“Granny”)

Merrin Dungey (“Ursula”)

Victoria Smurfit (“Cruella De Vil”)

Michael Raymond-James (“Neal Cassidy/Mysterious Man”)

Here are the different offerings from the guests for A Fairy-Tale Week: A Virtual Celebration of Once Upon A Time:

BEVERLEY ELLIOTT

VIDEO MESSAGES FROM BEVERLEY ELLIOTT – Must be purchased by Wednesday, July 29th at 5:00 PM PDT

Price: $40



ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH BEVERLEY ELLIOTT (3 minutes each)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Start Time: 10:15 AM PDT

Price: $50



GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH BEVERLEY ELLIOTT

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM PDT

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 9:30 am PDT

Q&A PANEL WITH BEVERLEY ELLIOTT

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM PDT

CHRISTIE LAING

Q&A PANEL WITH CHRISTIE LAING

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH CHRISTIE LAING

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 12:00 pm PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH CHRISTIE LAING (3 minutes each)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Start Time: 4:30 PM

Price: $50



JARED GILMORE

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH JARED GILMORE (3 minutes each)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Start Time: 12:45 PM PDT

Price: $100



Q&A PANEL WITH JARED GILMORE

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH JARED GILMORE

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 10:45 am PDT

KAREN DAVID

Q&A PANEL WITH ODED FEHR & KAREN DAVID

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 10:45 AM – 11:30 AM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH KAREN DAVID

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 10:45 am PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH KAREN DAVID (3 minutes each)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Start Time: 1:00 PM PDT

Price: $60



LANA PARRILLA

Q&A PANEL WITH LANA PARRILLA

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Time: 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH LANA PARRILLA

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Time: 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 11:45 am PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH LANA PARRILLA (3 minutes each)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Start Time: 2:45 PM PDT

Price: $250



LEE ARENBERG

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH LEE ARENBERG

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time: 3:15 PM – 3:45 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 9:45 am PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH LEE ARENBERG (3 minutes each)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Start Time: 4:15 PM PDT

Price: $50



Q&A PANEL WITH LEE ARENBERG

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 11:15 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

MERRIN DUNGEY

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH MERRIN DUNGEY (3 minutes each)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Start Time: 5:00 PM PDT

Price: $50



Q&A PANEL WITH VICTORIA SMURFIT & MERRIN DUNGEY

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH VICTORIA SMURFIT & MERRIN DUNGEY

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 4:15 PM – 4:45 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 11:15 am PDT

MICHAEL RAYMOND-JAMES

Q&A PANEL WITH MICHAEL RAYMOND-JAMES

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH MICHAEL RAYMOND-JAMES

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 10:15 am PDT

RECORDED MESSAGES FROM MICHAEL RAYMOND-JAMES – Must be purchased by Thursday, July 30th at 5:00 PM PDT

Price: $40



ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH MICHAEL RAYMOND-JAMES (3 minutes each)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Start Time: 4:00 PM PDT

Price: $50



ODED FEHR

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH ODED FEHR

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 10:30 am PDT

Q&A PANEL WITH ODED FEHR & KAREN DAVID

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 10:45 AM – 11:30 AM PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH ODED FEHR (3 minutes each)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Start Time: 11:30 AM PDT

Price: $50



REBECCA MADER

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH REBECCA MADER

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 11:30 am PDT

Q&A PANEL WITH REBECCA MADER

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Time: 10:45 AM – 11:30 AM PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH REBECCA MADER (3 minutes each)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

Start Time: 10:00 AM PDT

Price: $100



SEAN MAGUIRE

Q&A PANEL WITH SEAN MAGUIRE

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH SEAN MAGUIRE

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 2:15 PM – 2:45 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 11:00 am PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH SEAN MAGUIRE (3 minutes each)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

Start Time: 1:30 PM PDT

Price: $100





RECORDED MESSAGES FROM SEAN MAGUIRE – Must be purchased by Sunday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM PDT

Price: $50





VICTORIA SMURFIT

Q&A PANEL WITH VICTORIA SMURFIT & MERRIN DUNGEY

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM PDT

GROUP MEET AND GREET WITH VICTORIA SMURFIT & MERRIN DUNGEY

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Time: 4:15 PM – 4:45 PM PDT

Limited to 10 people.

Auction ends Monday, July 27 @ 11:15 am PDT

ONE-ON-ONE CHAT WITH VICTORIA SMURFIT (3 minutes each)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Start Time: 10:00 AM PDT

Price: $50

