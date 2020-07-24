Free Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse drive-in screening from Amazon this month

With the current pandemic, drive-in theaters have seen a rise in popularity. Amazon Studios has been hosting “A Night at the Drive-In,” a nationwide summer screening program available for free for those who sign up. One of the highlights was the screening of Creed and Black Panther, and those who attended were treated to an introduction from Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. On July 29th, Amazon Studios will be hosting another free screening nationwide for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Steven Spielberg’s Hook.

On Wednesday, July 29th at 8:30 p.m., Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Hook will be shown at drive-in theaters across the nation. Locations include Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Baltimore, New York, Sacramento, Charlotte, Savannah, Cleveland and many more.

To find a screening near you and RSVP, visit the Amazon Screenings site.

There are two LA locations including Paramount Drive-in (7770 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount) and Vineland Drive-In (443 N. Vineland Ave, City of Industry).

Due to new pandemic restrictions, there won’t be a double feature. Both films will be shown at the same time at 8:30 p.m. PT.

“A Night at the Drive-In” is hosted by Amazon Studios, Prime Video and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. Upcoming August screenings will include Girls Trip, Coming to America, Get Out, and Do the Right Thing.

Michael B. Jordan and DJ Millie have curated the #ANightAtTheDrivein playlist. You can listen to it here.

