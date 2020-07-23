The New Mutants still set for August release, plus opening scene debut

The New Mutants has been delayed over and over again that many fans wondered if it will ever see the light of day. It was originally planned for a 2018 release, but it was pushed back to two different dates in 2019. It later got pushed back to April 3, 2020, but was removed from an upcoming lineup due to the current pandemic. A couple of months later, Disney and Fox later had a set release date of August 28, 2020. With the new [email protected] announcement, the studios are still sticking with that date.

[email protected] held a panel for The New Mutants featuring director Josh Boone and actors Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. The cast has been embracing the community’s excitement and fan art. With the film’s many delays, the panel’s opening sequence even poked fun of itself.

In addition to Fox and Disney crossing their fingers that the August release date is still going to happen, the opening scene for The New Mutants debuted. It starts off with an explosive beginning, and then it transitions to a new trailer that shows off lots of action, mutant powers, creepy creatures and horrifying beings.

You can check out The New Mutants opening scene and the full panel below.

Synopsis: The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The film is directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in our Stars) and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee. It stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Predators), Blu Hunt (The Originals), and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why). The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.