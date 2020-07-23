New The Medium video shows off dual-reality gameplay

The Xbox Games Showcase is now over, and it was an interesting experience that received mixed reactions from gamers. With that said, there’s one game that we’re looking forward to, and that’s The Medium. The third-person psychological horror game is developed by Bloober Team, the team that brought us Blair Witch, Observer, Layers of Fear. The studio has released a 3-minute-plus gameplay video that shows off the dual-reality gameplay.

There are two worlds: our world and the spirit world. With the new technology, the developers are able to create gameplay where your character is experiencing two different realities at the same time. It even patented this dual-reality gameplay.

Check out the gameplay video below.

The core game movement and camera angles should be familiar to survival horror fans of Resident Evil and Silent Hill, with the main protagonist, Marianne, walking around with a fixed camera angle. It’s not really that shocking to see the inspiration since Bloober Team brought Akira Yamaoka on board as a composer. (He worked on the Silent Hill games.)

Marianne is a medium, tormented by visions, who can interact in the real world and the spirit world. Her movement is done by a single analog stick. She has special abilities in the Spirit World compared to her real-world abilities. One example includes Out of Body, a supernatural ability. With these worlds and different abilities, she’ll need to solve puzzles and discover different paths.

The Medium will be available on Xbox Series X and PC (Steam) in Holiday 2020. The game retails for $49.99, and those who pre-order will receive the original soundtrack and the digital artbook.

It should be interesting to see what the required specs are for the PC version with its dual-reality gameplay.