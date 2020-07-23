The Boys renewed for third season, plus Aisha Tyler to host aftershow

Even with San Diego Comic-Con canceled for the year, the organization is still catering to the audience virtually with [email protected] The event is filled with all sorts of panels from 20th Century Fox, HBO and Amazon Prime Video. Today, Aisha Tyler hosted a panel for The Boys Season 2 with showrunner Eric Kripke and cast members Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, etc.

The cast and Kripke go into details on what fans can expect from the second season. You can check out the full panel below.

Today, it was also announced that The Boys has been renewed for a third season along with a new aftershow with Aisha Tyler hosting.

Tyler serves as host and executive producer for the after-show titled Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Each episode will include members of the cast, creative team and other special guests as they talk about each episode.

The Boys is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It’s developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Synopsis: The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Also returning are Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

The Boys Season 2 will premiere on September 4 on Amazon Prime Video and will contain eight episodes. The first three episodes will debut on the premiere date with other episodes airing Fridays.

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will debut on August 28, 2020. The show will explore each episode from September 4 to the season finale on October 9.