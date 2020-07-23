Overwatch Hot Wheels collection sells out

Overwatch Hot Wheels 10-Pack Assortment

[email protected] is happening this week, and today Blizzard is celebrating with new exclusives apparel, artwork and collectibles. One of its games, Overwatch, is a popular team-based shooter, and it has announced that the Overwatch Hot Wheels collection will be made available online at the Blizzard Gear Store. That’s the good news, but what about the bad news? The Hot Wheels are currently out of stock.

The Overwatch Hot Wheels Collection is created by Blizzard and Mattel, and it was originally available in Walmart stores. Now fans can collect these tiny cars online (if available). The 10-pack assortment is available featuring Reinhardt, Tracer, Roadhog, Soldier: 76, and D.Va. Let’s hope more come back in stock at the Blizzard Gear Store.

Other items available from Blizzard include items from Diablo, Hearthstone, StarCraft and World of Warcraft.

Check out the list of new and exclusive Blizzard apparent and collectibles below:

New premium tees and hoodies representing World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and more



“The Cannibals” (Diablo) and “Midsummer Festival” (World of Warcraft) art prints



Overwatch, Warcraft III: Reforged, and Diablo collector’s pins, including the Overwatch McCree exclusive collectible pin from FiGPiN

FiGPiN Overwatch McCree Collectible Pin

Midsummer Fire Festival World of Warcraft 5 x 10 Matted Art Print

The Cannibals Diablo Framed 6 x 14 Art Print

To further celebrate [email protected], there will be a Mattel panel on July 24, 11 a.m. PT.