New Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer shows daughters time traveling, plus new poster

Bill & Ted went through heaven and hell, and in the end, they were able to come up with that legendary song that saved the world, as seen in Bill & Ted Bogus Journey. The third movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is on the horizon, but it seems like the middle-aged duo hasn’t come up with the revolutionary song. Today during [email protected], a new trailer and poster have been released, and we get some more insight into the story as well as the personalities of Bill & Ted’s daughters.

The new poster features Keanu Reeves as Ted and Alex Winter as Bill, and they are accompanied by their daughters, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie and Samara Weaving as Thea. The time-traveling phone booth is back, and we see glimpses of the different characters from the past, present and future.

The new trailer shows Bill & Ted on a mission to steal the song they wrote from their future selves. The daughters also have their own adventures as they experience what their fathers experienced in the first two films. Check out the trailer below.

On Saturday, July 25th at 3 pm PST, Kevin Smith will be hosting a Bill & Ted Face the Music panel for [email protected] Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Bridgette Lundy-Paine and William Sadler will be appearing along with director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Synopsis: The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.



The film is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey). Joining Reeves, Winter, Weaving and Lundy-Paine are Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on demand and in theaters on September 1, 2020.