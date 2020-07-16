The New Mutants gets new trailer before [email protected] panel

Credit: 20th Century Fox

The New Mutants has been delayed so many times that I lost count. The first trailer was released back in October of 2017, and it gave a very different tone compared to the traditional comic book movies. After Disney bought out 20th Century Fox and the current pandemic, it would seem that the film was all but forgotten. To remind people that the X-Men spin-off is still coming out, the studio has dropped a new trailer in preparation for the upcoming [email protected] panel.

The trailer gives us more awesome powers from the main cast, in addition to promoting the upcoming [email protected] panel on Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. PT.

Cast members will include Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (I Am Legend), Blu Hunt (The CW’s The Originals), Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf, 13 Reasons Why), and director/writer Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars). Moderating the panel is Ira Madison III, former critic at The Daily Beast and GQ Magazine.

You can check out the new trailer for The New Mutants below:

What will be revealed during the panel? Will the movie get pushed back again? Will they announce that it will be released via VOD or a streaming service? With the way things are going, the scheduled release date of August 28th seems unlikely. What we do know is that with the upcoming panel, Fox and Disney are still on board with hyping up the film.

Synopsis: “The New Mutants” is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The film is directed and written by Boone with Knate Lee serving as co-writer.