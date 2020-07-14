The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners ‘The Meatgrinder Update’ now available

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is a VR game that immerses you inside the world of The Walking Dead. With the motion controls and VR headset, you’ll feel like a zombie killer where you’ll mimic the actions of taking them out with a gun, shotgun, axe, and other deadly items.

The first major update has arrived for the game today called The Meatgrinder Update, and players will get to explore different modes aside from the main campaign. The Trial is a new game mode where waves of the undead will do anything to take a bite out of you. Other additions include a new katana weapon skin, Absolution and Campaign mode difficulty options.

Check out the trailer below.

You can play “The Trial” horde mode from the menu. If it’s too easy for you, you can skip the slower waves to proceed to the harder waves. If the going gets tough, there are crafting recipes available in the level. You can craft weapons and supplies by using Bitecoins. To retrieve them, you’ll need to kill the walkers. When you’re being swarmed, you can always push the zombies back by grabbing one of them by the head and shoving them towards a group.