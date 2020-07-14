New mob docuseries, Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia, coming to Netflix

Inside the American Mob was a documentary series that featured interviews and dramatizations of the American Mafia including former FBI agent Joe Pistone (Donny Brasco) and former New York mobster Michael Franzese. It captured the rise and fall of the American Mob and was available on Netflix. It has since been removed, and that made many lovers of organized crime history sad.

There is good news. Netflix will soon have a new original documentary series titled Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia. It will cover the Five Families of the New York mafia in the ’70s and ’80s. A new trailer has been released, and it features interviews and new footage.

Synopsis: Throughout the 1970s and ’80s, the “Five Families” of the New York mafia—Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luccese—held a powerful, and seemingly insurmountable, grip on the city. In this three-part docuseries from RAW (Don’t F**K With Cats) and Brillstein Entertainment, award-winning documentarian Sam Hobkinson details the incredible story of the history-making organized crime investigation and prosecution case brought against New York’s most formidable mob bosses. Through interviews with dozens of law enforcement officials, ex-mafia associates and others, FEAR CITY: NEW YORK vs. THE MAFIA sheds light on how the mafia’s control of unions, high-rise construction and other industries netted billions for organized crime. Previously unheard surveillance recordings, news footage and archival material alongside new interviews and reenactments paint a shocking and captivating portrait of this “Golden Era of the Mob.”

The series is directed by Sam Hobkinson and executive produced by Dimitri Doganis, Bart Layton, Adam Hawkins, Jon Liebman.

Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia will debut on Netflix on Wednesday, July 22nd. It features 3 episodes with each one lasting 60 minutes.



