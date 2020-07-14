Lucifer Season 5 trailer teases the return of ‘Lucifer’

Lucifer is going on strong with a new season coming next month to Netflix. A new trailer has dropped, and it features the titular character returning… and acting very peculiar.



There’s something off about this Lucifer, and after seeing the trailer, it’s revealed that it’s his twin brother, Michael. He’s known to many as an archangel who commanded the angel army of God against Lucifer and the fallen angels.

Lucifer synopsis: Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.



In the stunning and satisfying fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they or won’t they?”

Lucifer Season 5 premieres on Netflix on August 21, 2020.