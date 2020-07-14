The LEGO NES comes with crank to emulate Super Mario level

LEGO and Nintendo have teamed up to give fans LEGO Super Mario toys. Soon, they will be hitting old school Nintendo fans with nostalgia thanks to the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System and 1980s-style TV. In addition to the announcement, information has been revealed on pricing, release, and where you can get them.

Nintendo and LEGO are marketing the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Building Kit to adults, especially those who have fond memories of LEGO and Nintendo from their childhood. It comes with a model of the NES that can be built by bricks, a 1980s-style LEGO TV, and a screen that emulates a Super Mario Bros. level. There’s also the controller with cable and plug and a Game Pak, which you can actually insert inside the LEGO NES console.

The LEGO Super Mario Bros level inside the TV is interactive, and you can use a crank on the side to make the 8-bit level scroll and Mario jump.

“Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now,” said Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System™, the LEGO Group. “Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children.”

The LEGO NES building set will be available exclusively from LEGO retail stores and LEGO.com from August 1, 2020. Other leading retailers will have the set available in 2021. You can currently add it to your wishlist here, and it retails for $229.99.