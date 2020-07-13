15 images of Transformers and Tog Gun’s Maverick figure

Transformers recently teamed up with Back to the Future for the Gigawatt figure. The pre-order of the first edition was sold out instantly, but another edition will be made available later this year. Oh, the fun doesn’t stop there. Here’s a question for you. Do you feel the need? The need for speed? Today it has been announced that Transformers has partnered with Top Gun for a Maverick figure.

Hasbro is making the Top Gun x Transformers Maverick figure, and it’s now available for pre-order. Although this Transformer is named Maverick, it’s not the same Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as played by Tom Cruise. The robot takes the form of the Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet as seen in the original Top Gun film.

The Maverick figure is 7 inches tall in robot mode and can be transformed into a fighter jet in 25 steps. He has a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle accessory and 2 alternate hands with the included volleyball accessory. The figure also has folding jet wings, movie-inspired details such as the helmet design for the upcoming film, 4 missile accessories, and packaging inspired by the aircraft carrier.

Check out the 15 images of the Top Gun x Transformers Maverick figure below.

As for Tom Cruise, he’ll be flying high again in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick film, which hits theaters on December 23, 2020.

Top Gun: Maverick Synopsis – After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.