The Mandalorian’s ‘Baby Yoda’ cereal will be out this month

The Child, aka Baby Yoda, was a surprising revelation in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and the little tyke quickly became an instant hit with fans. Afterward, merchandise for the character was highly sought after, and fans will get to experience new adventures with the second season hitting the Disney streaming service later this year.

On May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, General Mills teased that it’s working on a cereal inspired by The Mandalorian. Today, the company has announced that the “Baby Yoda” cereal is coming first to Sam’s Club. Fans can start munching away later this month in a galaxy very, very near. Available for a limited time, the cereal features sweetened corn puffs and green marshmallow pieces shaped like “Baby Yoda.”

All Sam’s Club locations will carry The Mandalorian-inspired cereal from General Mills in late-July. The box will contain two bags of the cereal and will retail for $5.98. In mid-August, Walmart will carry the single pack version.