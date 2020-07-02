14 images of Back to the Future and Transformers’ DeLorean figure, Gigawatt, revealed

Back to the Future is a popular sci-fi movie franchise starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, and this year marks its 35th anniversary. (I’m still sad about the movie ride being replaced by the Simpsons ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.) Instead of a phone booth or bathtub that can send you back in time, Marty McFly and Doc do it in style inside a DeLorean. Today, it’s revealed that Back to the Future is getting the Transformers treatment thanks to Hasbro.

The collaboration has turned the DeLorean into a Transformers Autobot named Gigawatt. (Very fitting.) Not only can he transform between a DeLorean and a robot, but with the flux capacitor, it looks like he’ll be able to time travel as well.

In addition, IDW is working on a Back to the Future and Transformers comic book to give fans an origin story of the Autobot in a 4-part series.

Synopsis: Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything’s looking up… that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!

The figure is 5.5 inches tall in Robot mode and can transform into the DeLorean in 17 steps. Gigawatts comes equipped with a blaster, whip antennae accessories, Doc Brown-style googles, a flux capacitor chest piece, and time circuits.

As a time machine vehicle, the gullwing doors can open up with the wheels rotating from vertical to horizontal for the hover look as seen in Back to the Future Part II.

Check out the gallery below featuring 14 images for the Transformers Autobot from Hasbro, Universal Brand Development and Amblin Entertainment.

Transformers Gigawatt is now available to pre-order at Walmart.com with just 1,985 figures with limited edition numbered packages. A second variant will be available on October 1, 2020, via HasbroPulse.com and select retailers around the world. The comic book series will debut on October 1st as well.