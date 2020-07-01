Tenet gets new poster after new August release date

Tenet is the next highly anticipated film from Warner Bros and director Christopher Nolan, but it has met its fair share of delays due to the current pandemic. There was a release date scheduled for mid-July, but it was pushed back to the end of the month. Now Warner Bros. is set on releasing the film on August 12, 2020, but we’ll see if that date will hold. On the plus side, a new poster has been released featuring John David Washington.

As with any Nolan film, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding Tenet. There are weird things happening involving time, and watching these trailers has led to more questions than answers.

Tenet Synopsis: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Last Friday, Warner Bros partnered with Epic to feature Christopher Nolan’s films on the popular battle royale game, Fortnite. American players got the chance to watch Inception all day, which is a great primer for the upcoming Tenet film. Depending on other international locations, The Prestige and Batman Begins were available.

As for Warner Bros’ other films, Wonder Woman 1984 is still set for a theatrical release on October 2, 2020. To get fans hyped up for all the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC movies, they are planning the biggest online event in their history called DC Fandome. The 24-hour event will be held on August 22nd at DCFandom.com and will showcase updates, sneak peeks and more for Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, etc.