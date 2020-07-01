Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg working on new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film

The last time we had a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film in theaters, it was back in 2016 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows starring Megan Fox and Stephen Amell. Today, Nickelodeon has announced that a new theatrical, CG-animated film is in the works from Point Grey Pictures.

The franchise is known for its blend of comedy and action, but with the new team, it looks like comedy will be at the forefront. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are handling the new version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film with Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Connected, Disenchantment) as the director and Brandan O’Brian (Neighbors, Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) as the writer.

This is a milestone for Nickelodeon Animation Studio since it will be its first-ever CG theatrical production. Ramsey Naito is overseeing production for Nickelodeon as an executive vice president, animation production and development. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey Pictures. Paramount Pictures will be handling worldwide distribution.

Said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS: “Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984, and it has spawned the popular ’80s animated show and ’90s live-action movies.

It has continued to be a popular franchise with a new 2D-animated show in 2019 titled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Nickelodeon and Netflix are currently working on a 2D-animated film based on that series.