Lovecraft Country headed to HBO Max in August, new poster reveals creepy tentacles

HBO Max is the latest streaming service, and it includes films and shows from Warner Bros and HBO like Watchmen, Game of Thrones, Joker, Rick & Morty, The Lord of the Rings, Casablanca and a lot more. It’s also showing new shows on HBO, and today it has released a new poster and release date announcement for Lovecraft Country.

Lovecraft Country is an upcoming drama series from showrunner and executive producer Misha Green (Underground, Heroes, Sons of Anarchy) and executive producers Jordan Peele (Get Out) and J.J. Abrams (Westworld, Lost). The series will premiere on August 16th on HBO and HBO Max.

The poster reveals a disturbing image of a car driving on a lonely road with tentacles surrounding it.

Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

The series stars Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey, Underground), Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us); Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Jada Harris (The Resident), Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Michael Kenneth Williams (HBO’s The Wire and Boardwalk Empire). They are joined by Courtney B. Vance (HBO’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, American Crime Story), Jamie Chung (Fox’s Gotham and The Gifted), Jamie Neumann (HBO’s The Deuce), Jordan Patrick Smith (Vikings), and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal).

The show is also executive produced by Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (director of Episode 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1).

Lovecraft Country premieres on HBO on Sunday, August 16 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) and on HBO Max.