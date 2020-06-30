Harmonix’s Fuser will turn players into the headlining DJ at a virtual music festival

Harmonix is known for developing music rhythm games such as Guitar Hero, Rock Band, and Dance Central. Each required extra devices ranging from a plastic guitar to the Xbox 360 Kinect. With all those franchises behind us, the studio is returning with a new music rhythm game titled Fuser, where you are the DJ at an epic music festival. No extra peripherals are needed since you can use the controller or keyboard & mouse combo.

EDM festivals draw big crowds with popular DJs performing at events including Electric Daisy Carnival and Ultra Music Festival. You’ll get to be that DJ in Fuser as you try to win the crowd with your mixing skills.

Character Customization

Before we get into performing, you’ll get to create your own DJ avatar to begin your journey of becoming the headlining DJ. You can choose between a masculine or feminine character along with a variety of outfits, hairstyles, makeup, masks and tattoos. There are more clothing options that can be unlocked, and my personal favorite is the pair of headphones featuring motion graphics on the cups.

Rock Band had you following the different notes on the screen, and Dance Central had you mimicking dance moves. Harmonix has decided to give players more freedom with Fuser since you can get really creative with mixing songs. (Fans of Harmonix’s DropMix already had a taste of a music mixing game.)

The Stage

After creating your character, you can edit the stage. Add color to your Stage Lights, and pump up the crowd with Stage FX including big smoke blast, fire sparks, and smoke blast. To really wow the crowd, add Fireworks with cool designs including spiral, star, cube or heart. Projectors are icing on the cake with trippy visuals behind the DJ. These graphics include beach balls, donuts, corgis, balloons, hot dogs, nature, clouds, and psychedelic effects. Audiences can participate on the fun with the Crowd FX like flags, beach ball, glowing balls, glowsticks, corgi inflatables, totems and more.

Crate

Character? Check. Stage? Check. The next step is filling your crate with songs. It’s best to use all types of music from different decades and genres to really excite the crowd. Fuser features over 100 songs from different genres including pop, rock, rap, dance, country and more.

At first glance, the game can look overwhelming with a lot of things happening on the screen. You have the crate full of music shown at the top and the DJ turntables at the bottom. Even though there’s a lot of freedom on mixing, the challenge comes from dropping the song to the beat while pleasing the crowd with goals and requests. This adds urgency as you’ll be sifting through songs and instruments.

The discs come in different colors, and each song features 4 different instruments that can be placed on the corresponding color at the bottom. Speaking of instruments, you can create your own tunes with the custom instruments section ranging from percussions to guitars.

If you’re looking to stream the game, you can if the video isn’t monetized. We are dealing with licensed songs, after all. Some of the songs include Armin van Buuren’s “Blah Blah Blah,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” Panic at the Disco’s “High Hopes,” Zedd’s “The Middle,” Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything,” 50 Cents’ “In Da Club,” Billie Eilish’s “bad guy,” The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down,” Imagine Dragons, “Thunder,” and more.

So far Fuser is shaping up to be a fun and creative music rhythm game that expands on the DropMix core gameplay.

Fuser is coming to PC and consoles in Fall 2020.