Tribeca Drive-In Series Coming to New York, California, Florida, and Texas this Summer

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout the country, the movie industry has put to a halt. Although it’ll be a while before we get to share a theatrical experience with our fellow moviegoers, we can, at least, enjoy a theatrical experience with the resurgence of drive-in theaters.

Thanks to Tribeca, they’re bringing the drive-in theater experience to you this July (and the beginning of August). The Tribeca Drive-In series will be hitting the Bronx and Nassau County in New York, Dallas in Texas, Pasadena in California, and Miami in Florida. So if you’re an Angeleno like I am then you don’t have to drive very far to watch a drive-in movie.

The Tribeca Drive-In series will include a variety of themes in tribute to “modern classics and all-time audience favorites.” The program’s highlights include:

Music Movies with Selena , The Bodyguard , and Straight Outta Compton

, , and Sports Sundays with Creed , Jerry Maguire , Space Jam , and Love and Basketball

, , , and Time Travel Comedies with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future

and High School Comedies with Mean Girls and Superbad

and Ladies’ Night with Girls Trip and Bridesmaids

and Hit the Road with Talladega Nights and Fast & Furious

and James Bond tribute with Goldfinger and Casino Royale

and Kids’ Night with Inside Out , and Spy Kids

, and 4th of July Celebration featuring The Wizard of Oz , Field of Dreams and a special 25th Anniversary screening of Apollo 13

, and a special 2020 Sundance Film Festival breakout hit Palm Springs , which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10th release

, which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10th release Special 45th Anniversary screening of Jaws

For a calendar list of screenings, check out the images below.

Orchard Beach – Bronx, NY

Nickerson Beach – Nassau County, NY

Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL

For tickets, head to the Tribeca Drive-In series page. Be quick, though! Several screenings are sold out at the time that this article is published.