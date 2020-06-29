June 29, 2020

Tribeca Drive-In Series Coming to New York, California, Florida, and Texas this Summer

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout the country, the movie industry has put to a halt. Although it’ll be a while before we get to share a theatrical experience with our fellow moviegoers, we can, at least, enjoy a theatrical experience with the resurgence of drive-in theaters.

Thanks to Tribeca, they’re bringing the drive-in theater experience to you this July (and the beginning of August). The Tribeca Drive-In series will be hitting the Bronx and Nassau County in New York, Dallas in Texas, Pasadena in California, and Miami in Florida. So if you’re an Angeleno like I am then you don’t have to drive very far to watch a drive-in movie.

The Tribeca Drive-In series will include a variety of themes in tribute to “modern classics and all-time audience favorites.” The program’s highlights include:

  • Music Movies with SelenaThe Bodyguard, and Straight Outta Compton
  • Sports Sundays with Creed, Jerry MaguireSpace Jam, and Love and Basketball
  • Time Travel Comedies with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future
  • High School Comedies with Mean Girls and Superbad
  • Ladies’ Night with Girls Trip and Bridesmaids
  • Hit the Road with Talladega Nights and Fast & Furious
  • James Bond tribute with Goldfinger and Casino Royale
  • Kids’ Night with Inside Out, and Spy Kids
  • 4th of July Celebration featuring The Wizard of OzField of Dreams and a special 25th Anniversary screening of Apollo 13
  • 2020 Sundance Film Festival breakout hit Palm Springs, which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10th release
  • Special 45th Anniversary screening of Jaws

For a calendar list of screenings, check out the images below.

Orchard Beach – Bronx, NY

Nickerson Beach – Nassau County, NY

Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL

For tickets, head to the Tribeca Drive-In series page. Be quick, though! Several screenings are sold out at the time that this article is published.

