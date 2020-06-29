Tribeca Drive-In Series Coming to New York, California, Florida, and Texas this Summer
With COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout the country, the movie industry has put to a halt. Although it’ll be a while before we get to share a theatrical experience with our fellow moviegoers, we can, at least, enjoy a theatrical experience with the resurgence of drive-in theaters.
Thanks to Tribeca, they’re bringing the drive-in theater experience to you this July (and the beginning of August). The Tribeca Drive-In series will be hitting the Bronx and Nassau County in New York, Dallas in Texas, Pasadena in California, and Miami in Florida. So if you’re an Angeleno like I am then you don’t have to drive very far to watch a drive-in movie.
The Tribeca Drive-In series will include a variety of themes in tribute to “modern classics and all-time audience favorites.” The program’s highlights include:
- Music Movies with Selena, The Bodyguard, and Straight Outta Compton
- Sports Sundays with Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam, and Love and Basketball
- Time Travel Comedies with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future
- High School Comedies with Mean Girls and Superbad
- Ladies’ Night with Girls Trip and Bridesmaids
- Hit the Road with Talladega Nights and Fast & Furious
- James Bond tribute with Goldfinger and Casino Royale
- Kids’ Night with Inside Out, and Spy Kids
- 4th of July Celebration featuring The Wizard of Oz, Field of Dreams and a special 25th Anniversary screening of Apollo 13
- 2020 Sundance Film Festival breakout hit Palm Springs, which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10th release
- Special 45th Anniversary screening of Jaws
For a calendar list of screenings, check out the images below.
Orchard Beach – Bronx, NY
Nickerson Beach – Nassau County, NY
Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA
AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL
For tickets, head to the Tribeca Drive-In series page. Be quick, though! Several screenings are sold out at the time that this article is published.