New free-to-play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness mobile game coming this September

There’s plenty of radical content and news for fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, whether they are comic books, movies, or shows. There’s the latest season of Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy on HBO Max, rumors of a live-action show in the works for CBS Access, and the upcoming TMNT comic called The Last Ronin. For video games, Kongregate has announced today a new free-to-play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mobile game titled TMNT: Mutant Madness.

TMNT: Mutant Madness is developed by Kongregate’s Chicago-based studio, Synapse, and it will feature RPG & Idle gameplay and PvP action. Players will get to build their own team of heroes and villains in order to fight a new threat in New York City.

“We’re excited to reveal TMNT: Mutant Madness especially to longtime fans,” said Tony Perkins, TMNT: Mutant Madness Game Lead at Kongregate. “Our team has been hard at work bringing these classic characters to life, knowing our players will appreciate the level of detail and heart we’re bringing to the game. From the Turtles’ sewer lair, to fighting the Foot Clan in the streets of NYC, to Krang in his Technodrome… This game was made by fans for fans.”

Synapse was acquired by Kongregate in October 2017, and it’s known for working on the popular mobile game, Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards, which featured characters from Family Guy, Futurama, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers and King of the Hill.

TMNT: Mutant Madness will be available worldwide on iOS and Android in September 2020.