New Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, plus Netflix anime series announced for 2022

CD Projekt Red has revealed some exciting updates for the world of Cyberpunk 2077 including a new trailer and an announcement for its upcoming anime series coming to Netflix. In the trailer, we get to see more of the open-world gameplay, more of Night City, and the graphics featuring ray tracing.

Cyberpunk 2077 will support NVIDIA ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 at launch including ray-traced ambient occlusion, ray-traced diffuse illumination, ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on November 19, 2020, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Google Stadia version will also launch in 2020 as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when it’s available. A free PS4 and Xbox Series X upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077 will be made available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners, respectively.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

CD Projekt Red has teamed up with Netflix and Studio Trigger for the anime series titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The standalone, 10-episode series will be set in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077 and will be released in 2022.

Synopsis: It follows a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Working on the animation is Studio Trigger, a Japan-based company. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) is directing the series with help from assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designer Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). Silent Hill fans will be excited about Akira Yamaoka joining as the composer.

“We are so excited to finally reveal that we are working on an anime in the Cyberpunk world,” said Adam Badowski, Cyberpunk 2077 Game Director and CD PROJEKT RED Head of Studio. “We’ve devoured just about all the cyberpunk fiction there is to watch, read, and play; it’s a genre that leaves so much room for creativity, and has had such a strong influence on us. CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS is our love letter to cyberpunk as a whole, and to stories told in animated form.”

“We at TRIGGER are thrilled to work with CD PROJEKT RED to create a brand-new story set in the world of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a huge challenge to adapt this universe into an anime, but we are eager to face it head-on,” said Masahiko Otsuka, CEO, Studio TRIGGER. Director Hiroyuki Imaishi adds, “I’ve always loved cyberpunk as a genre, but always found it difficult to create as an original work. This is why I’m very excited to be working with CD PROJEKT RED on this project. It won’t be easy to please both game and anime fans, but I love a challenge, and I’m looking forward to the production. We’ll do our best to meet and exceed expectations.”