Gloomy Eyes is a beautiful, gloomy and enveloping VR animated movie

Image courtesy of ARTE

VR is still a new platform for animated films, and we’ve seen wonderful examples of them in action. Publisher and co-producer ARTE has partnered up with co-producers AtlasV, 3DAR, Ryot and HTC Vive Originals to produce Gloomy Eyes, a new VR animated movie with narration by Colin Farrell. It’s a beautiful and gloomy love story between a human girl and a zombie boy, immersing you in a tiny yet huge world. You’ll really feel like a giant inside an evolving stage, watching little puppets go about their business.

With the traditional animated films and TV shows, you would experience these stories via a giant movie screen or a small television set. Gloomy Eyes takes the VR format and brings you deeper into a dark world where the spotlight is all around you. With six degrees of freedom, you can move your actual body forward, backward, left, right, up and down. The result is the excitement of looking at the wonders around you, similar to Wendy when she had fairy dust sprinkled all over her body.

Image courtesy of ARTE

Gloomy Eyes is a trilogy, and the majority of the VR animated shorts feels like one continuous shot on a tiny set that’s wrapped around the viewer that’s always changing and evolving. The characters are tiny, and you’ll be moving your head and body around to follow their adventures, whether they are on a roller coaster ride or moving across mountains and water.

Writers/directors Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso, along with co-writer Santiago Amigorena, have crafted gorgeous and creepy worlds and characters. It’s a simple love story between Gloomy and Nena, the human girl, but their adventures will take you to all kinds of fabulous lands. One of my favorite scenes is the roller coaster ride, and you have to see it with your own eyes to truly appreciate the awe and wonder.

Image courtesy of ARTE

It’s recommended that you view Gloomy Eyes standing up… or in a chair that can rotate. My mistake was watching this on a regular chair, and I couldn’t move back for certain scenes because the characters were close to my face. I also had to really twist my body for scenes that were behind me, but at least I got some stretches in.

Final Reaction

Gloomy Eyes is a VR animated movie that needs to be seen to be believed. The love story of a human girl and a zombie boy takes you to dark and magnificent worlds, and it really pushes the boundaries of VR storytelling.

Score: 4.5/5 Atoms

Gloomy Eyes is now available on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Steam and HTC Vive.