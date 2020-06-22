Michael Keaton might be playing Batman in Ezra Miller’s Flash film

Credit: Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton delivered a more serious take on Batman, which was completely different from what fans experienced before with Adam West’s Batman. It wasn’t an obvious casting choice, and there are those who would like to see him back as Bruce Wayne. It looks like that might be the case where he is reportedly in talks to play the Caped Crusader in Ezra Miller’s Flashpoint film.

Miller has played the red speedster in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He also had a cameo in the last crossover event in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Michael Keaton portrayed Batman in Batman and Batman Returns back in the late ’80s and early ’90s. After many years, he has returned to comic book films playing the winged villain, Vulture, in Spider-Man: Homecoming. (He also portrayed a winged superhero in Birdman.) The actor will be returning in Morbius, which hit theaters in 2021.

DC is planning a huge virtual event in August called DC FanDome, a gathering of talent and cast as they talk about their upcoming projects including The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984. The event will cover DC games, movies, TV shows and comics.

The Flash film is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2022.

Source: The Wrap