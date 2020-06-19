Young Darkseid teased in Zack Snyder’s Justice League sneak peek footage

The current version of Justice League is disliked by many Zack Snyder fans, and there was a movement that pushed for his director’s cut of the big DC superhero team-up. Before the film’s release, Snyder left the project and WB hired Joss Whedon to take over. With the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement growing, it was decided that Snyder’s vision will be coming to HBO Max. This week, he released a short sneak peek featuring Darkseid and Wonder Woman.

The sneak peek footage shows Wonder Woman looking at an old painting featuring Darkseid. The look on her face shows us that he will be a menacing force. It then ends with the villain and his forces getting ready for battle.

A young Darkseid was teased previously in an unfinished CG rendering where he clashed with ancient warriors of the past.

ZACK SNYDER UNLEASHED UXAS FULL LOOK ON VERO AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/leoMUUMj34 — DCU Movie Page (@dcumoviepage) July 3, 2019

The theatrical version had something similar, but instead of Darkseid, it was Steppenwolf who came to Earth.

Fans can expect more SnyderCut news to come out during DC FanDome, the biggest virtual gathering of talent for DC games, movies, shows and comics. Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and more will be making appearances.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021.