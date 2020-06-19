Spider-Man: Miles Morales ‘more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’

Courtesy of Sony/Insomniac

During the PlayStation 5 Reveal event, there were many upcoming games for fans to be excited about including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. One game that had Spider-Man fans excited was the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. One concern from fans was whether the game would be a standalone game or a full sequel. As it has turned out, this will be a standalone game.

How big is the game going to be as a standalone? Spider-Man: Miles Morales Creative Director Brian Horton gave us some information.

“We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is,” he said. “Our team at Insomniac has been working incredibly hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we concluded development on Marvel’s Spider-Man. You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.”

The idea of putting Miles Morales in the universe came from Bryan Intihar, the creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Since then, the team wanted to give him his own game with his own new story, set-pieces, villains and quests set a year after the events of the first game. It takes place in the winter before Christmas as a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army explodes.

With the PlayStation 5, the game will feature near-instant loading, ray-tracing, and 3D audio while taking advantage of the DualSense controller.

So does this mean there will be a Spider-Man 2 with Peter Parker?

“Oh and one last thing: Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK,” Horton said. “Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available Holiday 2020.

Source: PS Blog