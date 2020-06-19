Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again, plus PS4 and Xbox One copies will get upgrades for next-gen

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming sci-fi, first-person action RPG, and it’s known for being delayed again and again. It was originally set for April 2020, but it was pushed back to September. This week, CD Projekt Red made another announcement that the game will be delayed yet again. The new date is now November 19, 2020. In addition, it was also revealed that the game will be backward compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for their respective launches.

CD Projekt Red Co-founder Marcin Iwinski and Head of Studio Adam Badowski had this to say about the postponement:

“We have decided to move the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 17 to November 19.

Those of you who are familiar with the may we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready. ‘Ready when it’s done’ is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it’s something we live by even when we know we’ll take the heat for it. At the same time, we are fully aware that making such a decision costs us your trust and trading trust for additional time is one of the hardest decisions a game developer can make. And despite we think it’s the right decision for the game, we’d still like to apologize for making you wait longer. Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with you for years to come. In the end, we hope you understand why we did what we did.

At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer – it’s all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs. A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that.

This week, journalists from all over the world are starting to independently play the game. We are eager (and quite stressed) to hear their opinions, as well as see your reactions when they publish their previews right after we air Night City Wire on the 25th of June. We hope this will satisfy some of your hunger for the game as we work to polish it for the November launch.”

As for some good news, players who own a PlayStation 4 copy will be able to play it on the PlayStation 5 during its launch day thanks to backward compatibility, and the same goes for the Xbox One copy working on the Xbox Series X. To sweeten the deal, there will be an upgrade down the road that will have the current-gen copies take advantage of the next-gen hardware for free.