Netflix’s comic book TV show, Warrior Nun, gets new trailer and images

Warrior Nun Areala is a ’90s comic book series created by Ben Dunn and published by Antarctic Press. It featured a military order of Warrior Nuns and Magic Priests fighting for the Catholic Church against dark forces. Netflix announced back in late 2018 that it was working on adapting the comic as a live-action series titled Warrior Nun.

The streaming service has finally released the first trailer for the sci-fi, period, fantasy and young adult fiction. Additionally, key art and first-look photos have also been released featuring Alba Baptista as the Warrior Nun.

The trailer reveals that the live-action series does have a different style for the character designs compared to the comic book. However, the tone is still very tongue-in-cheek.

The first-look photos are available below:

WARRIOR NUN (L to R) EMILIO SAKRAYA as JC, CHARLOTTE VEGA as ZORI, MAY SIMÓN LIFSCHITZ as CHANEL, ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA, DIMITRI ABOLD as RANDALL in EPISODE 1 of WARRIOR NUN. Cr. Tamara Arranz/NETFLIX © 2020

THE WARRIOR NUN (L to R) OLIVIA DELCÁN as SISTER CAMILA, LORENA ANDREA as SISTER LILITH, KRISTINA TONTERI-YOUNG as SISTER BEATRICE in EPISODE 2 of THE WARRIOR NUN. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

WARRIOR NUN (L to R) EMILIO SAKRAYA as JC and ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA in EPISODE 4 of WARRIOR NUN. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

WARRIOR NUN (L to R) TOYA TURNER as SHOTGUN MARY and ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA in EPISODE 6 of WARRIOR NUN. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

WARRIOR NUN (L to R) ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA in EPISODE 8 of WARRIOR NUN. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

WARRIOR NUN (L to R) KRISTINA TONTERI-YOUNG as SISTER BEATRICE, TRISTÁN ULLOA as FATHER VINCENT, ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA, TOYA TURNER as SHOTGUN MARY, OLIVIA DELCÁN as SISTER CAMILA in EPISODE 9 of WARRIOR NUN. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020



Synopsis: Inspired by the manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19-year-old woman (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

The series stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). Joining them are Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcan (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori).

Simon Barry is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer, with Jet Wilkinson and Stephen Hegyes serving as executive producers.

Warrior Nun debuts on Netflix on July 2, 2020.