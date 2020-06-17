Life Is Strange team teases new game, Twin Mirror

Dontnod, the studio behind the Life Is Strange series, is back with a whole new game. During the PC Gaming Show, a new teaser was released for Twin Mirror, a new narrative game that looks to be inspired by Twin Peaks. (The word Twin is a dead giveaway.) The game follows Sam Higgs, and it will be the first title self-published by Dontnod. The studio has partnered with Bandai Namco Entertainment to help distribute the game for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With Dontnod’s partnership with Epic Games, it’s able to become a publisher for the first time, allowing Twin Mirror to receive an extended development time. With more time to work on the game, it has helped the team’s creative vision become a reality. Life Is Strange is known for its episodic episodes, and Twin Mirror was originally set to follow that route. Dontnod has decided to make this narrative adventure game a complete experience.

Like the Life is Strange series, decisions and interactions will influence the outcome of Sam’s journey as well as his willingness to sacrifice. The choices won’t be wrong or right, so making decisions will be tougher.

Synopsis: Sam Higgs was done with Basswood, West Virginia, but it seems it wasn’t done with him. When the former investigative journalist returns to his hometown to say a final farewell to his best friend, it soon becomes clear that there are more chapters to be written in his troubled history.

Forced to confront his past, Sam finds himself torn between reconnecting with his loved ones and using his unique intellectual abilities to uncover the town’s dark secrets. But how do you know who to trust when you’re not even sure you can trust yourself?

As his investigation progresses, Sam will uncover a web of intrigue that winds through Basswood’s evocative locations and draws in its colorful residents. The same deductive reasoning and memory visualization skills that made Sam such an accomplished investigative journalist can help him untangle this mystery and unlock the truth buried deep within his unique mind.

Twin Mirror will be available this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Epic Games Store will have the digital PC version exclusivity for one year.