Norman Reedus teases update for The Walking Dead Onslaught VR game

Image credit: Survios

Earlier today, Survios and AMC gave an update to their upcoming VR game, The Walking Dead Onslaught, during the UploadVR Showcase. The game is now in the final stages of development, and the star of the live-action The Walking Dead series, Norman Reedus (Death Stranding), has announced that he has finished wrapping for his voice sessions as Daryl Dixon. In addition, the new key art of Daryl has been released.

Survios has been busy working on The Walking Dead VR video game, and with it featuring popular characters such as Daryl, it will definitely entice fans to take a look. Other confirmed roles include Melissa McBride as Carol and Josh McDermitt as Eugene.

We’ve had the chance to preview the game last year during E3, and it was shaping up to be the ultimate zombie-killing simulator. One gruesome example included us grabbing a zombie’s head with our left hand and using our right hand to wield a blade and slice and dice the poor zombie.

The Walking Dead Onslaught is scheduled to launch later this year on Playstation VR, Steam VR, and Oculus Rift.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Although The Walking Dead Onslaught is the next VR game in the Walking Dead franchise, it’s not the first. Another The Walking Dead VR title was already released earlier this year called The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Skydance Interactive announced that a new update will be released in July 2020.

The Meatgrinder Update is the first major update for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and it will feature a new game mode called “The Trial.” Players will go up against waves of walkers. Also included are a new katana weapon skin, Absolution and Campaign mode difficulty options.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is set in New Orleans, and the new update will be available on PSVR and PC VR via Oculus Store and Steam.