DCFanDome virtual event to tease SnyderCut, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam

A recent leak has revealed some information that Warner Bros. was planning a global virtual event, DC FanDome, on August 22nd to promote its upcoming films, TV shows, games and comics. Fans would have free access to the event in a 24-hour period. Films rumored to be featured include The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984, with TV shows including Titans, Doom Patrol and Stargirl. Today, Warner Bros. and DC have officially announced that DC FanDome is indeed happening on August 22nd.

DC FanDome is described as the “largest virtual gathering of talent announcements and content reveals in the history of DC.” Expect the latest news, exclusive footage, reveals and announcements for WB games, TV and comics, with creators and casts coming together to talk about their current and upcoming projects. The 24-hour event will begin at 10 a.m. PT at DCFanDome.com.

It’s already been revealed that The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984 will be making appearances. Other additions include the SnyderCut and the upcoming Superman & Lois series.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows making appearances to DC FanDome:

Aquaman

The Batman

Batwoman

Black Adam

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

SHAZAM!

The SnyderCut

The Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Young Justice: Outsiders

Wonder Woman 1984

DC FanDome Areas

Content will be available virtually in 6 different, fully-programmed areas as part of DC FanDome. These include “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse. Hall of Heroes will be at the center of it all.

Below are the descriptions for the rest of the areas:

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

Blerd & Boujee House is back for its second annual celebration of Black nerd culture, where they’ll be bringing Blerds, LatinxGeeks and all nerds “party-with-a-purpose” vibes.

DC wants to embrace the creative fans out there through their cosplay, makeup, tattoos, and maybe even their own Batcave. It has partnered with Talenthouse to launch a call for the best DC Fan Art & Fandom displays. You can submit at create.DCFanDome.com for a chance to be featured. The community will get to vote, with judges picking the selected winners. Winners will receive part of a cash prize pool courtesy of DC and Talenthouse.

Since this is a global event, fans can watch this in 10 different languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. There will be special presentations that will be engaging fans in every time zone worldwide. Localized events will have faces and voices from countries in their local language.

“There is no fan like a DC fan,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

