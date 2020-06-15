Star Wars: Squadrons officially revealed in new trailer

There were leaks that revealed an upcoming Star Wars game from EA titled Star Wars: Squadrons. Today, the publishing giant has dropped the Star Wars: Squadrons reveal trailer. Although there are no gameplay footage shown, the trailer did mention that game engine footage was used. That’s something, at least.

The trailer reveals two opposing sides fighting each other in space. You have the New Republic going up against the might of the Empire.

Star Wars: Squadrons will allow you to fly and fight on either side with starfighters including the X-wing and TIE fighters. The first-person game will have you battling in 5v5 multiplayer dogfights with the help from your squadron.

There will be a single-player campaign, and it takes place at the end of the war as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as the Rebels transition to become the New Republic. The Empire, however, doesn’t want any part of that and will try to put a stop to it.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 received a lot of flak for its microtransactions, and it looks like EA may have learned its lesson. It’s advertised that you can unlock all the starfighter’s weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items through playing the game.

More information will be revealed during EA Play 2020 including the world premiere gameplay on June 18, 4 p.m. PT.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be available for $39.99 on October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, and VR on PS4 and PC. In addition, there will be crossplay support, so you can play with your friends on any of the mentioned platforms.

You can check out my reaction to the Star Wars: Squadrons Reveal Trailer below.

In other Star Wars news, Star Wars Celebration 2020 will be postponed due to the current pandemic. It will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022.