Star Wars Celebration postponed to 2022

2020 has been off to a bad start with the current pandemic, and popular events including San Diego Comic-Con, E3, Anime Expo and South by Southwest have been canceled this year. With Star Wars Celebration so close to happening, many were wondering if the event would continue on or be canceled. Wonder no more since the news was officially announced today.

Star Wars Celebration won’t be happening this year at the Anaheim Convention Center. Here’s the statement:

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.”

With the news of the cancelation, the new date has been announced with Star Wars Celebration coming back to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022.

If you’ve purchased tickets, you have the option of transferring the ticket to 2022 dates, receive a refund, or receive a credit to be used on Star Wars Celebration merchandise. For those who transferred their tickets, they will be getting a free exclusive Star Wars Celebration stormtrooper character pin. Instructions will be emails on how to transfer or refund tickets.

The Star Wars Celebration Team will be making an appearance at D23 Expo next year, so you can check them out there before Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Today was another big Star Wars news day with the reveal trailer for the upcoming space battle game, Star Wars: Squadrons. The trailer featured game engine footage and will have players fighting in a 5v5 multiplayer mode. It will also include a single-player campaign. Check out the trailer here.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will support crossplay and VR.

Source: Star Wars