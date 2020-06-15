Release dates moved for Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time To Die

Release dates for films and video games have been shuffling around a lot due to the current pandemic. Affected video games include The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima being pushed back. Movies have been greatly affected causing production delays and limited theater experiences. One movie that many were eyeing was Tenet and its July 17th release date. Recently, it was announced that the film will be delayed, with the release dates for Wonder Woman and No Time To Die being moved around once again.

Tenet’s Release Date Pushed Back

Movie fans were left wondering if Tenet was going to be postponed, and it was announced recently with a new release date of July 31, 2020. Before the announcement, AMC Theatres was confident in the film’s original release date where it tweeted that moviegoers should set their reminder.

Six weeks until @TENETFilm opens at AMC Theatres. Set your reminder now! https://t.co/UoWS6v5WEc pic.twitter.com/W4GpKTfcG3 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) June 5, 2020

With the new release date for Tenet, Warner Bros. Pictures has teamed up with exhibitors for a 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception, which will be back in theaters on July 17th. As an added bonus, it will come with an exclusive sneak peek at Tenet.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “It’s

been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Tenet Synopsis: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.



Wonder Woman 1984 Moves to October

Wonder Woman 1984‘s theatrical release date has been moving around all over the place. The film’s June 5th date seemed certain, but that all changed due to the pandemic. It was pushed back to August 14th, but with the way things are still going, that seemed unlikely. Now, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for October 2, 2020. It’s a fitting date since Joker was released in early October of last year.

The Wonder Woman sequel will have Diana facing a new foe, Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor. Pedro Pascal is playing Maxwell Lord, a business tycoon who serves as an antagonist.

The rest of the Warner Bros’ film slate was also shifted around. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” will be out on June 18, 2021; and The Batman will be released on June 25, 2021. According to GWW, it’s rumored that Warner Bros. will be making more announcements during a virtual event called DC FanDome with its upcoming WB/DC films. If the report is true, expect the event to be held in August.

No Time To Die Moves Up

James Bond’s No Time To Die was originally set to be released in November 2019, but it was pushed back to April 10th. With COVID-19, the film was pushed back further to November 25, 2020. Now it has moved up 5 days earlier with a November 20th release date. It’s not surprising since Godzilla vs. Kong had that date, but it was pushed back to May 2021.

Synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film is directed and co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) and written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli serve as producers.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Léa Seydoux (Death Stranding), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns), Naomie Harris (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Christoph Waltz (Alita: Battle Angel) Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter films), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Dali Benssalah, David Dencik (Chernobyl), and Billy Magnussen (Aladdin).