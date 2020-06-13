Pretty in Pink – Blu-ray Review

Pretty in Pink is a film that has endured for over thirty years. Even though you may have not gone to high school in the ’80s, the film still feels familiar—it feels like high school. This is what makes John Hughes’s films great. He has a knack for writing characters that are both relatable and timeless. We are Andie, Blane, and Duckie, or at the very least, we know these people in some form or another.

But Pretty in Pink is more than a high school film. It’s also a modern version of the classic fairy tale storyline. A poor girl from the other side of the tracks meets a wealthy handsome young man. Sound familiar? But unlike Cinderella, Pretty in Pink features not one but two love interests for Andie. The crazy thing is that both Duckie and Blane are two men who are both kind and incredibly caring.

As it is with so many love triangle films, the relationships between Andie, Blane, and Duckie aren’t so cut and dry. At some point, Andie has a conflict with each of her suitors. At the same time, both men have their petty reasons for their falling out. In some ways, these arguments are not very inventive, but on the other hand, these are situations that you can relate to. After all, being friendzoned or going through peer pressure to break up with someone are things that are still happening in today’s dating scene. Pretty in Pink covers a wide range in the areas of love. That’s why this film has endured for so many years.

None of this would matter if it weren’t for the likable and charming performances by Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, and Andrew McCarthy. Harry Dean Stanton also deserves credit for many of the film’s touching and tender moments.

Overall, Pretty in Pink summarizes why ’80s teen films were so great. Love, prom, a killer ’80s soundtrack, a fantastic young cast, and of course, John Hughes. The film may be labeled as a “chick flick,” but Pretty in Pink relatable characters and storylines resonates across all genders.

Movie Rating: 4/5 atoms

Video

Pretty in Pink hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-AVC with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. I have giant respect for Paramount and their Blu-ray remaster team because it seems as if every one of their remastered releases greatly improves the picture quality of their films. That streak continues with Pretty in Pink. The picture stays faithful to the source material as it tries to keep the picture looking consistent and clean without overediting it. The picture has an overly high contrast where the highlights are a bright white and the shadows are a deep black. The overall picture is bright, but you won’t find much bloom in the film except for the scene where Andie is in the principal’s office. The shadows are a deep black but there is a lot of crush in these areas—something you can see in the scene where Blane drops off Andie in her place.



The colors simply look wonderful throughout. The colors are bold and vibrant—something that you can see in Molly Ringwald’s fiery red hair. Not to mention, the bright color palette of the ‘80s also pops off the screen too. The detail clarity looks amazing as well. Sure, there are soft edges because of the source material, but the overall look of the picture looks clear. There is noticeable film grain as well. Overall, the picture looks fantastic. Not bad for a 30-plus-year-old film.



Video Rating: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Pretty in Pink hits Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track. As you probably expect, the audio mix of Pretty in Pink isn’t very dynamic. This isn’t that type of film. Even though the mix is primarily front-loaded, there are several times where sound effects are accurately placed in the soundstage in relation to the scene. Sound effects such as the fire alarm inside of the record store. The mix relies heavily on both the music and atmospherics to fill up the soundstage. The atmospherics are distinct and immersive and the music is layered and boisterous. Since the film is dialogue-heavy, the dialogue is clear and distinct. Overall, this is a nice-sounding audio mix.

Audio Rating: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

Pretty in Pink‘s Blu-ray disc has the following special features on Blu-ray disc:

Isolated Score Track (Settings > Audio)

Filmmaker Focus: Pretty in Pink

The Lost Dance: The Original Ending

Original Theatrical Trailer

Even though it’s in the name, the “Isolated Score Track” feature in this release doesn’t apply to the film’s amazing soundtrack. As a result, if you turn it on and start watching the film, then you’ll be met with several minutes of silence before you hear Michael Gore’s score for the very first time. It’s a noble idea but one that should’ve been more thought out.

“Filmmaker Focus” has director Howard Deutch giving an interview like retrospective about his time directing Pretty in Pink. He does divulge on some fun filmmaking stories so it’s a must-watch for fans of the film. “The Lost Dance” has the cast and filmmakers talk in-depth about the original ending and why Andie ending up with Duckie didn’t work out. It’s interesting to hear everyone’s take on the situation since there are people who are Team Duckie and those who are Team Blane.

Special Features Rating: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Pretty in Pink is a sweet and charming film that epitomizes the classic teen films that dominated the ’80s. The video transfer is amazing but the audio mix sound pretty static. Although it’s nice to see some new special features in this release, it’s still not enough.

Overall Rating: 4/5 atoms

