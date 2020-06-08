Volutz Equilibrium Series: USB-C and Micro USB Cables (Review)

USB cables are a dime and dozen, and when they start adding up, your work area or room can start to look messy. With so many cables lying around, it can also be confusing identifying which is which. Many devices rely on USB cables for charging and/or connectivity, whether you’re using it for your smartphones or video game controllers. Choosing the right ones can improve your quality of life, and Volutz has introduced its Equilibrium to make your life easier.

Volutz is a Swedish company founded in 2012, and we were able to test out the Volutz USB Equilibrium Series, which included the USB-C and micro USB sets. It made things super convenient with its color-coding, velcro, braided cables, and fast charging.

Volutz USB-C Equilibrium Series

The Volutz USB-C Equilibrium Series contains a total of 5 cables of varying lengths, and they all have gold plating for the USB-C tips, which allows you to easily differentiate it from the Volutz Micro USB cables.

The 10-ft long cable is marked blue, the 6.5ft cable is green, the two 3.3ft cables are red and orange, and the 1ft cable is yellow. With the velcro, you can roll up the cable to reduce its length, making things tidy and neat.

I’ve been mainly using the cables for charging my LG ThinQ and Google Pixel phones, and the cables were able to charge both at fast speeds. I wasn’t able to test it out on other phones, but the company claims that it can also work wonders for the Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, and more.

I also used these for charging my portable Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker, and the charging was fast. Connecting my evaChill Portable Air Conditioner with the 10ft cable allowed me to move it all around the room.

The Nylon braided cable is durable, and there was never any issue with tangling, which in turn made movement easier.

Volutz Micro USB Equilibrium Series

There are still many devices that require Micro USB cables including charging your current-gen controllers for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. I mainly use the Xbox One and DualShock 4 controllers, and these cables work like a charm. They aren’t as fast as the USB-C cables in regards to charging, but they get the job done.

The Micro USB cables were also used on my Blue Yeti X microphone. At first, I was worried about why it wasn’t connecting, but I unplugged and plugged it again, and that fixed my issue.

The 10ft cable was a blessing for couch gaming, especially if you want to play for long hours while sitting further away from the TV. The short cables came in handy for close-up gaming.

If you use both Volutz USB-C and Micro USB cables, the color can get confusing. The blue cables are still 10ft long, green cables are 6.5 ft, and the red and orange cables for 3.3ft. It gets confusing with the yellow for the Micro USB being 3.3ft and the USB-C cable being 1ft.

Final Reaction

The Volutz USB-C and Micro USB Equilibrium Series cables deliver on speed and durability, and the braided nylon helps prevent tangling. When they are not in use, they can be rolled up and held together using the attached velcro, which makes storing super easy. These are definitely cables we have been using for the majority of our devices.

Score: 4.5 Atoms

The cables were provided by Volutz for review purposes.