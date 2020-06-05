Giveaway: JAWS 45th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Jaws is a classic and terrifying film from director Steven Spielberg, and the film’s iconic theme will definitely send shivers down people’s spine. The film is now available for the 4K crowd with a newly restored version from Universal Home Entertainment, with our reviewer saying, “The video looks amazing for a 45-year-old film.”

Nerd Reactor has teamed up with Universal Home Entertainment to give one lucky fan a chance to win a copy of the JAWS 45th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital HD combo pack.

Click here for the best available price for Jaws 45th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Limited Edition Blu-ray on Amazon.

To Enter the JAWS 45th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

There are many ways to enter whether you’re entering via Twitch, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Just follow the directions below, and the more entries you have, the better your odds of winning. The giveaway is now live and will end on June 10th at 11:59 p.m. PST.

JAWS 45th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Giveaway

