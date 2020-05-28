Saints Row: The Third Remastered Review – Bringing back the zaniness with new paint job

Courtesy of Deep Silver

As the Saints Row series continued, it began to take things a step further into uncharted territory. It started off as a story about a local gang trying to make something of itself, but in the later games, the gang would become a worldwide phenomenon, and then finally the main character was elected as the President of the United States who had to deal with an alien threat. If you thought The Fast and the Furious series really changed its course, Saints Row takes it and launches you into outer space.

Saints Row: The Third was where developer Volition strayed away from the serious tone of the previous games and street-level gang ambitions. The 3rd Street Saints are no longer trying to run Stilwater, and they have become a global crime group. PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will now get a chance to play the game again or for the first time with Saints Row: The Third Remastered. The graphics have been enhanced for the current generation with upgraded character models, vehicles, environments, and lighting. I’ve had the chance to play the PC version of the game, and the game has never looked better while retaining the fun vehicle and shooting gameplay of the original.

Campaign and Missions

Courtesy of Deep Silver

The main missions focus on The Third Street Saints at the height of their power. The Syndicate, a worldwide criminal group, wants to take the gang down. As the boss, you’ll need to protect what’s yours while also dealing with the military.

The missions are still fun and varied, ranging from saving a new member inside a BDSM lair to becoming a toilet and fending off a giant demonic boss in a virtual world. This may turn off fans who want more of a serious story and missions as seen in Saints Row 1 and 2. Side missions like Tank Mayhem, Eye of the Tiger and Professor Genki are back, allowing you to test your skills by destroying everything in your path.

Enhanced Graphics

Developer Sperasoft worked its magic on remastering Saints Row: The Third for the current generation, and it really showed. Everything from the characters to the city of Steelport has been given a facelift. The lighting gives extra depth to the character models and the streets, and overall the graphics are visually appealing.

I replayed the original version using the Xbox One, and you can definitely tell the difference. It’s not really a fair comparison, but it was a good start in seeing what was improved.

Original Saints Row: The Third via Xbox One’s backward compatibility

Saints Row: The Third Remastered on PC

Comparing the screenshots above, Saints Row: The Third Remastered definitely has more dynamic lighting, better textures, and finer details.

Original Saints Row: The Third Wardrobe Gallery

Saints Row: The Third Remastered Wardrobe Gallery

The same goes for the character models, which are smoother and more detailed. There would be times where I would run around the city at night under the street lights just to appreciate the lighting and ambiance.

Weapons and Vehicles

Courtesy of Deep Silver

There are plenty of weapons and vehicles to choose from including the typical SMGs, shotguns, assault rifles, etc. It gets really insane with the outlandish weapons and vehicles like the hover jet, human cannonball car, panda car, giant adult toys used as a weapon, an octopus that controls the minds of the NPCs, and more.

Character Customization

The character creation and customization are back, and you can get lost in this process for a while. There are a lot of outfits to choose from including a giant hot dog, sexy nun, werewolf, space adventurer, and more. Of course, you can dress like a normal person in your jeans, skirt, jacket, dress shirt, and/or t-shirts.

Final Reaction

Sperasoft has brought back the fun and zaniness with Saints Row: The Third Remastered, upgrading the graphics with better character models, vehicles, and environments. It’s a great way to return to the city of Steelport and partake in the many missions and hijinks, whether you’re an old or new player.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and retails for $39.99. It includes all three expansion packs and over 30 DLC content pieces.

Score: 4.5/5 Atoms

A copy was provided by Deep Silver for review purposes.