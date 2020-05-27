Zack Snyder confirms Darkseid for his Justice League cut

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is happening, and it will be coming to HBO Max in 2021. To get fans even more hyped, the director has confirmed on Twitter that Darkseid will be coming along with an image of the big bad.

He's coming… to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

What part will the villain play in the film? Will he have a sizable chunk of screentime, or will he be arriving at the end to set up a possible sequel?

In a recent interview on Recode Media’s podcast, WarnerMedia chairman and HBO Max boss Bob Greenblatt said that the actual cut doesn’t exist yet, and Snyder will have to build it before it’s ready for the masses. In addition, he believes that the cut will cost the company more than $30 million.

“It isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out,” Greenblatt said. “It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it’s complex, including new VFX shots. It’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive. I’ll just say I wish it was just $30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex.”

