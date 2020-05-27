Modern Warfare Season 4 coming in June

Activision has released the teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4. There isn’t a lot of new information since it’s mainly a recap of the story so far. With Season 3 coming to a close in less than a week, we do know that Season 4 has been announced for June 3, 2020.

Ghost was available as a playable character in Season 2, and Alex came back in Season 3. With Season 4, Price has been teased as a new operator. Along with Price, expect to see new skins, weapons, modes, and more.

You can earn free items without a battle pass, but getting it will net you a lot more goodies. (If you got a previous season battle pass and completed it, you will earn enough points to spend it on another battle pass.)

This weekend players can earn double XP, weapon XP, and Battle Pass tier progression to get ready for the next season. It will begin on Friday, May 29, and end on Sunday, June 1.

The new seasons of Modern Warfare take place after the events of the Campaign. More information will be revealed including character biographies to help you get immersed in the story. The origins of the story can be seen in Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops.

If you want more out of your Modern Warfare, the Plunder Pack Vehicle Skin Bundles are now available in the game. These will give your ride the golden treatment, which is inspired by Xzibit.

You can also represent your love of the game with the Call of Duty: Warzone apparel collection from DRKN. These include three oversized tees inspired by Xzibit, special edition Warzone Bomber Jacket with crosshair print on the sleeves, a Black Long Sleeve Tee featuring Verdansk, two new Warzone Legacy Hoodies, and four Regular Fit t-shirts. These are available on the DRKN store.

