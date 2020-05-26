Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head is coming to Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight, the asymmetrical 4v1 horror game, has been knocking it out of the park with its large roster of horror icons. These include Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Stranger Things’ Demogorgon, Saw’s Pig, Scream’s Ghostface, and Michael Myers. Today, developer and publisher Behaviour Interactive has announced that it’s bringing a deadly video game killer to the mix. Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head, the giant executioner with a huge blade, is coming to Dead by Daylight.

Joining the new killer is new survivor Cheryl Mason, also known as Heather Mason from Silent Hill 3. She’s the daughter of Harry Mason, the main protagonist in the original Silent Hill game.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

The trailer features two fan-favorite characters from the Silent Hill franchise, which marks the 16th chapter for Dead by Daylight. Additionally, Midwich Elementary School will be added as a new map.

Although it looks like it won’t be taking place outside a foggy road, it should have enough eeriness including empty classrooms and halls with stained walls, chains, and dead bodies hanging all around.

Pyramid Head

Pyramid Head made his appearance in Silent Hill 2 and is a remnant of the town’s dark past. In the Silent Hill game, he’s a killer that moves at a snail’s pace, but once he gets close, he will lunge at you with his weapon.

Cheryl Mason

Cheryl Mason has been on the run with her father since the events from Silent Hill. The cult believes that she is the chosen one to help them resurrect a demonic god.

Fans of Akira Yamaoka’s work in Silent Hill will recognize the music in the trailer. Let’s hope we get to hear more of that once the new chapter is released.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Silent Hill as Chapter 16 of Dead by Daylight. Silent Hill is such an iconic video game licence and to add it to our legendary roster of horror is truly an honor,” notes Mathieu Côté, Game Director on Dead by Daylight and Product Evangelist for Behaviour Interactive. “We hope players will have as much fun discovering this Chapter as we had in making it.”

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill will be available on PC and consoles on June 16, 2020. It’s now live on Public Test Build on Steam.