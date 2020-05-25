Composers Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner return for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed was released back in 2007, and it started a huge video game franchise that took fans to Rome, London, France, Greece, Egypt, the United States and more. This year, players will get to travel to Dark Age England and become Vikings with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

One composer was there in the earlier years including Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed II, and that’s Jesper Kyd. However, his last contribution was Assassin’s Creed: Revelations in 2011. 19 years later, he’s finally returning to the franchise.

Since Jesper Kyd composed the music for the games featuring Altair and Ezio, hearing the Assassin’s theme will be recognizable for fans. His other projects include Borderlands 3, State of Decay 2, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Darksiders 2.

In addition, he’ll be joined by Sarah Schachner, who has made a name for herself in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. She got her feet wet in her first Assassin’s Creed title, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and after that, she became the sole composer for Assassin’s Creed Origins. Her music is known for fusing folk string instruments, analog synths, electronic production, and orchestra, which really is perfect for the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The two veteran Assassin’s Creed composers are joined by Norwegian musician Einar Selvik, who will be responsible for soundtrack’s original songs. He was a drummer in the black metal band Gorgorothwork and his music can be heard in History’s Vikings. (Fun fact: He was also an actor in the series.)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available in the fall of 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.